The revelations of a butler who has worked for Kings, Celebrities, and Billionaires

"When you're told to bring the car, you ask: Which one?"



Photo by David Suarez on Unsplash

Gary Williams has beena butler to royalty, Hollywood celebrities, public figures, and billionaires. He says that people are fascinated to learn about his job and that the first question he is always asked is

"Are there any butlers these days?"

He now has his own butler school in London. Gary Williams revealed to Insider what it's like to witness the luxurious lifestyles of the people he worked for and talked about the unique experiences lived with them, including actor Nicolas Cage and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Gary Williams experienced what it means to work for billionaires, celebrities, and the rich between 2007 and 2015.

Born in the UK, Williams told Insider that he moved to South Africa with his parents as a child and stayed there for 30 years. Eventually, he returned home, where he attended the Ivor Spencer International School for Butlers. He started his career as Head Butler at The Ritz Hotel in London in 2007. He said he was inspired after watching Anthony Hopkins play a butler in the 1993 film Remains of the Day.

Before watching the film, Williams said he didn't realize being a butler was a real career.

"It was fascinating to know that this job still exists. Even today, people ask, 'Are there still butlers?'" Williams said.

After The Ritz, Gary Williams had numerous offers from billionaires, kings, and celebrities. Williams revealed to Insider some of the most surprising things he's seen during his time as a butler. He specified that it is confidential information, which he cannot discuss, but that they were all "some wonderful situations".

A billionaire sent her dog home by helicopter because she thought he was homesick

For example, one former client sent her dog home by helicopter because she thought it was homesick, he said. The woman had traveled to England by helicopter for a three-night holiday. He had also taken his dog, which was in the Louis Vuitton bag. Arriving at her destination, the woman called Gary:

"Help me, Gary. Dog (no) is missing home. I need a helicopter. I mean, while she was drinking cocktails with her friends, she called me to bring her dog back in a helicopter. So this kind of thing was unusual. How did she know the dog was missing the house?".

Williams pointed out that most of his customers had dogs and were very well-behaved. For example, if he was asked to bring water for a customer's dog, he had to ask what type of water to bring, meaning tap water was excluded.

The former butler said he was surprised by a large number of cars and yachts his former employers had. If he said, "Bring the car to the front," you would ask, "Would you like a particular car?" "It could be a manager with a garage full of cars, and if he said, 'Bring the car up front,' you'd say, 'Do you want a specific car?'" Williams recounted.

In another, a former client had a "very nice" superyacht that he invested millions of dollars in to refurbish, while another paid for a hairstylist to do his hair while on a plane from London to Mexico, and upon arrival, the hairstylist flew back to London.



Now, Williams has his own butler school. Although no longer active in the field, he trains butlers at The British Butler Institute, which he founded eight years ago. The institute runs butler, hospitality, and housekeeping courses in various locations around the world, including London and Dubai. The students are people with experience in the field, but also without.

Prices vary by course type and location, but for example, a five-day butler course in London costs around £1,390, or about $1,690. Some of his former students have worked at Buckingham Palace and for royal families around the world.

