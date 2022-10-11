Prince Joachim confronts his mother: Why Queen Margaret left her children without Princely Titles

The decision of the Danish sovereign, the only Queen left in office in Europe after the death of Elizabeth II, was like a cold shower for her eldest son and his family.

The Danish scandal goes to a new level Profimedia and Getty

Prince Joachim was forced to discuss the subject with the local press, and his wife, Princess Marie, poured her heart out to the BT newspaper, confessing that the revocation of the princely titles created great despair among her children and believes that the decision was taken by the sovereign without think for a moment about how little Henri and Athena, who are 13 and 10 years old respectively, will feel.

Prince Joachim also has two sons from his marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, 23-year-old Nikolai, and 20-year-old Felix. They also have no princely titles. From January 1, they will all become counts and countesses of Monpezat.

Speculation began as soon as the Queen broke the news, and there was even talk of Joachim's unusual attraction to his brother's wife, the Crown Prince.

According to the same daily, BT, the youngest Joachim would have met his mother, after the announcement that shook the Danish monarchy.

Lene Balleby, the Danish Royal Court's communications director, noted:

"Yes, it is true. Queen Margareta met Prince Joachim in Fredensborg. It remains as we have established, everyone moves on and each side needs time to adjust to the situation."

The signal is as clear as can be. Once the decision is made, Queen Margaret of Denmark does not back down.

Beyond the impressive stories of the shaken children who were left without an identity, the sovereign probably has very well outlined the reasons that led to the drastic decision.

The Danish monarch, so warm until now, has come totally changed since Queen Elizabeth's funeral. She went into isolation because she had been diagnosed with Covid, after which she made the unexpected announcement.

The Queen said she regrets the pain the children are going through now, but reasoned that the monarchy is in the process of change and sorting, and this is the future.