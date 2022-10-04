Queen Margrethe of Denmark, after withdrawing princely titles from four of her eight grandchildren

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is disappointed, after the reaction of her grandchildren, from whom she withdrew their princely titles, reports AFP.

"As a mother and grandmother, I underestimated how much it affects my youngest son and his family. I'm sorry for that," said the sovereign in a unique press release published by the royal house.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark Photo: / Shutterstock Editorial Queen Margrethe of Denmark Photo: / Shutterstock Editorial

Last week it was announced that the four children of Prince Joachim, Nikolai, 23, and Felix, 20 - born from a first marriage - Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will no longer have the princely title of on January 1.

They will only keep a title of Count of Monpezat, named after their grandfather of French origin, Prince Consort Henrik, who caused a scandal six months before his death by saying that he did not want to be buried with his wife.

This former diplomat, who was suffering from dementia at the end of his life, had repeatedly complained that he could never bear the title of king.

This new family issue comes after the 50th jubilee of the Queen's reign.

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy is always formed according to its times. This sometimes means that difficult decisions have to be made and it will always be difficult to find the right moment", Margrethe II emphasized.

According to the palace, the aim of reducing the number of princes and princesses is to give them more freedom to lead their lives as they see fit. "

It's never funny to see your children treated like this", Prince Joachim reacted in statements addressed to the Danish media on Thursday.

In an interview given to the daily BT, he regretted two days later that "unfortunately" he had not heard from either his mother or his brother, Crown Prince Frederik, since the decision.