Hurricane Ian will bring new storm surges and possible Tornadoes

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is uncertain. The damage is huge, and authorities say it could be the largest natural disaster in the US state. The hurricane is moving north and could cause further disasters, according to Reuters.

Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the continental US, flooded Gulf Coast communities and left millions of people in Florida without power. It later crossed the peninsula into the Atlantic Ocean, where it regained strength before making landfall again in South Carolina.

The death toll in Florida is uncertain. At a news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged that some people had perished, but declined to speculate before official confirmation.

The deadliest hurricane in US state history

"We are certain that we will have deaths from this hurricane," he said.

President Joe Biden went to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington and said Ian could turn out to be the deadliest in the state's history.

"The numbers are still unclear, but we are hearing the first reports of what could be a substantial loss of life," Biden said.

In hard-hit Charlotte County, a spokesman for the sheriff's department confirmed several deaths but did not have a firm figure. Authorities in Sarasota County were investigating two possible deaths related to the storm, another spokesman said.

Over 2.3 million homes without electricity

More than 2.3 million Florida homes and businesses are without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

The states of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina are bracing for impact as Ian heads toward them, coming from the Atlantic Ocean where it has increased in strength.

The storm is expected to make landfall again on Friday, north of Charleston. A hurricane warning has been issued for hundreds of kilometers of coastline.

Hurricane Ian will bring new storm surge and possible tornadoes

Ian will cause new storm surges and possible tornadoes that could endanger lives, the National Weather Service announced.

In South Carolina, major companies Mercedes, Boeing and seaports will suspend operations on Friday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to "take necessary precautions," warning of possible flooding, landslides and tornadoes.

"This storm is still dangerous," Cooper said.