George Washington: The General, the President, the Politician, the Hero

Horvat Levente

George Washington (1732 – 1799) was the first American president and the only American head of state to receive all the votes of the electorate (April 30, 1789), commander of the Continental Army, president of the Constitutional Convention, and successful farmer.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKWHu_0iL3iG4Q00
Photo source: ShutterstockPhoto source: Shutterstock

George Washington was twice inaugurated as President of the United States of America. On the occasion of the first election (April 30, 1789), the American congress had voted in favor of a salary of 25,000 dollars per year that Washington would receive.

He, however, already having a very good material situation, initially refused the otherwise extremely generous offer for that period. On the other hand, George Washington was principled and held to his image as a disinterested public servant.

The highest office in the state, accessible only to rich people?

After the insistence of the congress, however, Washington decided to accept this salary that had been offered to him, the reason being one that is not necessarily easy to deduce. The American president wanted to avoid a possible precedent in which the highest office in the state would have been considered accessible only to wealthy people.

In his first term, Washington focused especially on the formation of state institutions and the elaboration of the Bill of Rights that complements the US Constitution.

He established the custom of the two presidential mandates

He exercised his second mandate as president between 1792 - 1797, not with great enthusiasm, after its end he refused the third.

By refusing to run for a third presidential term, George Washington initiated the custom that would later become law through the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, of a maximum of two terms for any American president.

After leaving politics, he permanently retired to his plantation at Mount Vernon, where he died in 1799.

George Washington's Farewell Address

It was one of the most representative political statements related to American political principles and values. The essential points he conveys through his speech referring to the importance of national union, the value of the constitution, the power and rule of law, and also drawing attention to the negative aspects of political parties and the truths that every republican must imbibe and respect them.

Another statement of the speech refers to the danger to which the American state would expose itself by alliance with other world powers, stating that the United States should focus only on its own interests, while promoting the idea of ​​friendship with other countries and supporting foreign trade, but without involvement in other nations' wars.

What did George Washington say about Europe?

"The most important rule of conduct for us, in terms of foreign policy, is to expand economic relations as much as possible and maintain a political relationship as sporadic as possible. Regarding the commitments we have made, they must be fulfilled in good faith. But let's stop here! Europe has a set of primary interests that mean nothing to us.

So Europe will be continuously involved in controversies that are foreign to our interests. It is not wise, then, to involve ourselves in the usual vicissitudes of European politics, its usual combinations and animosities." (George Washington)

What you need to know about George Washington:

  1. He distinguished himself during the 7-year War (1756 – 1763);
  2. In 1769, he submitted to parliament a proposal belonging to his friend George Mason, calling for a boycott of English goods if the Townshend Acts issued were not withdrawn. (The Townshend Acts were a series of unpopular measures passed by the British Parliament in 1767 that taxed goods imported into the American colonies – duties were imposed on British porcelain, glass, lead, paint, paper and tea imported into the colonies). These normative acts were not to the liking of the American parliament, a fact that had increased the animosities and tensions between Great Britain and the American colonists, being, moreover, a precursor of the revolutionary war);
  3. In 1775, Washington returns to lead the army for the conquest of independence;
  4. The role of George Washington was decisive in the organization of the American army and decisive for obtaining the independence of the United States of America;
  5. He was fearless in the battles he led. On the battlefield, while the soldiers and officers of his army were being slaughtered, George Washington did not hesitate to take command and join the front line. As he rode along the lines of soldiers, Washington sought to reassure and encourage the men;
  6. Washington's bold actions saved the American Revolution twice. After a series of stinging defeats at the hands of the British army in New York and New Jersey, the Continental Army and the American military cause seemed doomed in December 1776. While most of the generals were retreating to secure themselves for the winter, Washington he had a completely different plan in mind. On December 25, 1776, during the night, he organized a counterattack, fearlessly leading the American army across the Delaware River, succeeding in capturing in Trenton, New Jersey, more than 1000 German mercenaries, elite soldiers who were fighting in the British army. At the beginning of January, the American army led by General Washington marks the victory at Princeton. Two victories, yes, but not enough to win the war.
  7. He never abused his power, despite the important positions he held (general, president). As president, at a time when there were no term limits and many would have been eager to serve as head of state for as long as possible, Washington resigned as president after the end of the second term – setting an important precedent that lasted until the middle of the 20th century;
  8. The US capital was named after President Washington, as were many schools or other American institutions, bridges and parks. Today, the former president's portrait appears on both sides of the US $1 bill;
  9. As a miscellaneous fact, Washington lived an aristocratic lifestyle, being fond of fox hunting;

10.In his will, written a few months before he died, George Washington left directives regarding the emancipation of all the slaves he owned upon the death of his wife, Martha Washington. Thus, the 123 Slavs were to be released.

Bibliography:

https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/10-things-you-really-ought-to-know-about-george-washington

https://www.britannica.com/biography/George-Washington

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# George Washington# The General# The President# The Politician# The Hero

Comments / 7

Published by

The journalist of life and I write it exactly as I see it! I like life and I live it exactly the way I want. Have a tea in your honor. Cheers!

Texhoma, OK
639 followers

More from Horvat Levente

Worried: Meghan and Harry are negotiating with Netflix to change the "tone" of the documentary

The Dukes of Sussex have panicked after their latest talks with King Charles III and are demanding last-minute changes to the footage in which they made explosive revelations about the British Royal House.

Read full story
11 comments

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, after withdrawing princely titles from four of her eight grandchildren

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is disappointed, after the reaction of her grandchildren, from whom she withdrew their princely titles, reports AFP. "As a mother and grandmother, I underestimated how much it affects my youngest son and his family. I'm sorry for that," said the sovereign in a unique press release published by the royal house.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Hurricane Ian will bring new storm surges and possible Tornadoes

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is uncertain.The damage is huge, and authorities say it could be the largest natural disaster in the US state.The hurricane is moving north and could cause further disasters, according to Reuters.

Read full story
2 comments

How do the discoveries made by Svante Pääbo help us?

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Svante Pääbo "for his discoveries concerning hominin genomes and human evolution". Svante Pääbo, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.Svante Pääbo, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Read full story

TikTok plans to launch live shopping feature 'TikTok Shop' using outsourced technology.

TikTok plans to launch live shopping feature 'TikTok Shop' using outsourced technology.It says it will launch "over the next month and will feature major brands." A similar feature on Douyin reportedly hosted 9 million e-commerce live streams per month, selling more than 10 billion products in a single year from May 2021 to May 2022, triple the previous year. However, the Tik-Tok Shop apparently didn't do as well in the UK, and because of that it has delayed a planned launch in Europe, but is trying in the US.

Read full story

Samsung takes inspiration from Apple: What update it released for Android in 2022 and what next?

It's hard to tell sometimes whether iPhone innovations inspire Android or vice versa. Google introduced Material You for Android 13, while Apple introduced lock screen customization in iOS 16, giving customers all the customization power in the world. Now, it looks like Samsung has made the lock screen customization of its phones look similar to what iOS 16 did in the latest One UI 5 beta.

Read full story

It happens with the iPhone 14 and no one expected it: It Should Have Been a Resounding Success

About a month after the launch of Apple's newest family of smartphones, the company has already formed an opinion about the success of the iPhone 14, and much of the news on the subject is not exactly optimistic.

Read full story

Bill Gates' Global Warming Prediction: Why It's Absurd To Think People Will Change Their Behavior

Bill Gates understands global warming very well and at the same time has a big picture of the problems facing humanity in slowing down the speed of climate change. From this privileged position, the Microsoft co -founder was invited in the latest episode of the Bloomberg Zero podcast and spoke about the ineffectiveness of the recommendations coming from the authorities in several corners of the world. It drew attention to the absurdity of asking people to change their behavior to save energy. These recommendations are ineffective even for people to lower their energy bills, much less to protect the planet.

Read full story

Elon Musk's Optimus – everything you need to know about Tesla's robot: how it could change humanity

At the Tesla AI Day 2022 conference, Elon Musk unveiled the latest iteration of his humanoid robot with which he aims to change the world. Originally unveiled about a year ago in project form, the world's richest man this weekend unveiled his creation titled Optimus, a reference to Transformers benevolent Optimus Prime. Apparently, the story of the humanoid began in August 2021, when Tesla engineers began working on a prototype to perform tasks in the giant's electric car factories.

Read full story

Elon Musk presented the humanoid robot that can change the world in Tesla Day

Elon Musk (video) presented the humanoid robot that, in the future, could be part of the daily life of millions of people.At the moment, this is a prototype in an early phase, but in the future it could benefit from many improvements.

Read full story
3 comments

Denmark's Prince Nikolai says he is 'shocked and sad' as his grandmother the Queen left him without titles

Denmark's Prince Nikolai has said he is "shocked and confused" after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II stripped him and his siblings of their royal title. The Queen said that this way her grandchildren could lead a more normal life.

Read full story
123 comments

Elon Musk has published an image showing a Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart".

Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart"Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart" Elon Musk has published an image showing a Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart". Elon Musk hinted at unveiling a humanoid robot during Tesla's annual AI Day this week.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy