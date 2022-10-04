George Washington: The General, the President, the Politician, the Hero

George Washington (1732 – 1799) was the first American president and the only American head of state to receive all the votes of the electorate (April 30, 1789), commander of the Continental Army, president of the Constitutional Convention, and successful farmer.

George Washington was twice inaugurated as President of the United States of America. On the occasion of the first election (April 30, 1789), the American congress had voted in favor of a salary of 25,000 dollars per year that Washington would receive.

He, however, already having a very good material situation, initially refused the otherwise extremely generous offer for that period. On the other hand, George Washington was principled and held to his image as a disinterested public servant.

The highest office in the state, accessible only to rich people?

After the insistence of the congress, however, Washington decided to accept this salary that had been offered to him, the reason being one that is not necessarily easy to deduce. The American president wanted to avoid a possible precedent in which the highest office in the state would have been considered accessible only to wealthy people.

In his first term, Washington focused especially on the formation of state institutions and the elaboration of the Bill of Rights that complements the US Constitution.

He established the custom of the two presidential mandates

He exercised his second mandate as president between 1792 - 1797, not with great enthusiasm, after its end he refused the third.

By refusing to run for a third presidential term, George Washington initiated the custom that would later become law through the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, of a maximum of two terms for any American president.

After leaving politics, he permanently retired to his plantation at Mount Vernon, where he died in 1799.

George Washington's Farewell Address

It was one of the most representative political statements related to American political principles and values. The essential points he conveys through his speech referring to the importance of national union, the value of the constitution, the power and rule of law, and also drawing attention to the negative aspects of political parties and the truths that every republican must imbibe and respect them.

Another statement of the speech refers to the danger to which the American state would expose itself by alliance with other world powers, stating that the United States should focus only on its own interests, while promoting the idea of ​​friendship with other countries and supporting foreign trade, but without involvement in other nations' wars.

What did George Washington say about Europe?

"The most important rule of conduct for us, in terms of foreign policy, is to expand economic relations as much as possible and maintain a political relationship as sporadic as possible. Regarding the commitments we have made, they must be fulfilled in good faith. But let's stop here! Europe has a set of primary interests that mean nothing to us.

So Europe will be continuously involved in controversies that are foreign to our interests. It is not wise, then, to involve ourselves in the usual vicissitudes of European politics, its usual combinations and animosities." (George Washington)

What you need to know about George Washington:

He distinguished himself during the 7-year War (1756 – 1763); In 1769, he submitted to parliament a proposal belonging to his friend George Mason, calling for a boycott of English goods if the Townshend Acts issued were not withdrawn. (The Townshend Acts were a series of unpopular measures passed by the British Parliament in 1767 that taxed goods imported into the American colonies – duties were imposed on British porcelain, glass, lead, paint, paper and tea imported into the colonies). These normative acts were not to the liking of the American parliament, a fact that had increased the animosities and tensions between Great Britain and the American colonists, being, moreover, a precursor of the revolutionary war); In 1775, Washington returns to lead the army for the conquest of independence; The role of George Washington was decisive in the organization of the American army and decisive for obtaining the independence of the United States of America; He was fearless in the battles he led. On the battlefield, while the soldiers and officers of his army were being slaughtered, George Washington did not hesitate to take command and join the front line. As he rode along the lines of soldiers, Washington sought to reassure and encourage the men; Washington's bold actions saved the American Revolution twice. After a series of stinging defeats at the hands of the British army in New York and New Jersey, the Continental Army and the American military cause seemed doomed in December 1776. While most of the generals were retreating to secure themselves for the winter, Washington he had a completely different plan in mind. On December 25, 1776, during the night, he organized a counterattack, fearlessly leading the American army across the Delaware River, succeeding in capturing in Trenton, New Jersey, more than 1000 German mercenaries, elite soldiers who were fighting in the British army. At the beginning of January, the American army led by General Washington marks the victory at Princeton. Two victories, yes, but not enough to win the war. He never abused his power, despite the important positions he held (general, president). As president, at a time when there were no term limits and many would have been eager to serve as head of state for as long as possible, Washington resigned as president after the end of the second term – setting an important precedent that lasted until the middle of the 20th century; The US capital was named after President Washington, as were many schools or other American institutions, bridges and parks. Today, the former president's portrait appears on both sides of the US $1 bill; As a miscellaneous fact, Washington lived an aristocratic lifestyle, being fond of fox hunting;

10.In his will, written a few months before he died, George Washington left directives regarding the emancipation of all the slaves he owned upon the death of his wife, Martha Washington. Thus, the 123 Slavs were to be released.

