How do the discoveries made by Svante Pääbo help us?

Horvat Levente

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Svante Pääbo "for his discoveries concerning hominin genomes and human evolution".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSGMm_0iL3JUQh00
Svante Pääbo, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.Svante Pääbo, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm has decided that the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine will be awarded to Svante Pääbo, a Swedish geneticist,

"for his discoveries regarding the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution".

Mankind has always been curious about its origins. Where do we come from and how are we related to those who lived before us? How are we, Homo sapiens , different from the rest of the hominins?

Thus, the unprecedented research carried out by Svante Pääbo led to the emergence of a new scientific discipline known as paleogenomics. By uncovering the genetic differences that distinguish all humans from extinct hominins, Pääbo's findings provide the basis for exploring human uniqueness.

Thanks to discoveries made by Svante Pääbo, we can now understand that archaic genetic sequences from our extinct relatives influence the physiology of humans today. One such example would be the Denisovan version of the EPAS1 gene, which confers an advantage for survival at high altitudes and can be found among Tibetans today. Another example would be Neanderthal genes that affect the immune system and its response to different types of infections.

Svante Pääbo was born in 1955 in Stockholm, Sweden. He defended his doctoral thesis in 1986 at Uppsala University, being a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Zürich, Switzerland and then at the University of California, Berkeley, USA. Pääbo became a professor at the University of Munich, Germany in 1990. In 1999, he founded the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, where he still operates today. Pääbo is also an adjunct professor at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology in Japan.

The 2022 Nobel Prize season began on Monday, October 3, with the announcement of the laureate for Physiology or Medicine.

In total, 112 Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine were awarded between 1901 and 2021. Of these prizes, 12 were awarded to women, and the youngest laureate was 32 years old, Frederick G. Banting, who received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1923 for the discovery of insulin.

The most important discovery in the field of physiology or medicine

The oldest recipient of the Nobel Prize in Medicine was Peyton Rous, who was 87 years old in 1966 when he was awarded the prestigious prize for the discovery of tumor-inducing viruses.

Two winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry were forced by the authorities to refuse the award. Three German Nobel laureates were barred from receiving the award by Adolf Hitler himself, two of whom were Nobel laureates for chemistry, Richard Kuhn in 1938 and Adolf Butenandt in 1939. The third person, Gerhard Domagk, received Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1929. The three could receive the Nobel Prize diploma and medal later, but not the prize money.

What prize money do Nobel Prize winners receive?

On November 27, 1895, Alfred Nobel completed his will, leaving most of his fortune to a series of prizes, the Nobel Prizes. As Nobel himself wrote in his will, one part was dedicated to "the person who would make the most important discovery in the field of physiology or medicine."

Alfred Nobel left much of his fortune, about 1.7 million Swedish kroner (SEK), to be transferred to a fund and invested in "safe securities". The income generated by these investments was to be "distributed annually in the form of prizes for those who during the previous year brought the greatest benefit to humanity."

The prize money for the 2022 Nobel Prize has been set at 10 million Swedish kronor (SEK), or about $900,000, for each prize, according to the Nobel Prizes ' official page .

