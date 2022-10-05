TikTok plans to launch live shopping feature 'TikTok Shop' using outsourced technology. It says it will launch "over the next month and will feature major brands."

A similar feature on Douyin reportedly hosted 9 million e-commerce live streams per month, selling more than 10 billion products in a single year from May 2021 to May 2022, triple the previous year. However, the Tik-Tok Shop apparently didn't do as well in the UK, and because of that it has delayed a planned launch in Europe, but is trying in the US.

The underlying technology is said to be provided by American company TalkShopLive, which will also support live streams hosted by influencers and brands. The umbrella agreements under which it will all take place are still being discussed and "no contract has been signed", according to the FT.

Those from TikTok, quite vague in their explanations

TikTok has neither denied nor confirmed availability, as far as the US is concerned. "When it comes to market expansion for TikTok Shop, we are always driven by demand and are constantly exploring new and different options, such as how we can best serve the community, creators and merchants in markets around the world," the company said for FT.

"These efforts include exploring partnerships that further support a seamless e-commerce experience for merchants, which is an important part of our ecosystem," Tik-Tok said .

The report comes just a day after rival Facebook ditched its own live shopping feature. Facebook now requires merchants to feature products through Reels, Reels ads, and product tagging on Instagram Reels.

Last year, Tik-Tok began testing the shopping niche, allowing business users to add their profiles, sync their product catalogs, and link to their online stores. It has also previously tested live shopping in the US, notably with Walmart.