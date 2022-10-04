Samsung takes inspiration from Apple: What update it released for Android in 2022 and what next?

It's hard to tell sometimes whether iPhone innovations inspire Android or vice versa.

Kindel Media Kindel Media

Google introduced Material You for Android 13, while Apple introduced lock screen customization in iOS 16, giving customers all the customization power in the world. Now, it looks like Samsung has made the lock screen customization of its phones look similar to what iOS 16 did in the latest One UI 5 beta.

Video creator and founder of TechDroider, Vaibhav Jain pointed out on Twitter that the lock screen interface for One UI 5 is a more than similar image of the lock screen interface for iOS 16, but with some differences. While iOS 16 offers users a selection of eight watch face designs, One UI 5 only offers five. The former also offers both built-in and third-party widgets (such as Widgetable), while the latter only offers widget icons for notifications.

Similar ideas

Most of the similarities between iOS 16 and One UI 5 are in wallpapers. Both operating systems have a carousel of different backgrounds that users can switch to when they feel like it and change the colors of the wallpapers that best suit their style.

It's important to note that One UI 5 isn't the first version of Samsung's software to feature a customizable lock screen interface. It was already available in previous versions, but the latest One UI 5 beta gave it a small upgrade by copying and pasting the iOS 16 lock screen interface into the system.

This small increase in lock screens for Samsung owners continues the pattern of Samsung mocking Apple as soon as it releases a new iPhone or iOS update, only to copy its style later. At least Samsung owners, and by extension Android users, now have the same customization privileges that iPhone users enjoy.