Bill Gates' Global Warming Prediction: Why It's Absurd To Think People Will Change Their Behavior

Bill Gates' Global Warming Prediction Ingram Pinn

Bill Gates understands global warming very well and at the same time has a big picture of the problems facing humanity in slowing down the speed of climate change.

From this privileged position, the Microsoft co -founder was invited in the latest episode of the Bloomberg Zero podcast and spoke about the ineffectiveness of the recommendations coming from the authorities in several corners of the world. It drew attention to the absurdity of asking people to change their behavior to save energy. These recommendations are ineffective even for people to lower their energy bills, much less to protect the planet.

How NOT to solve global warming, climate change

Bill Gates has made it very clear that expecting people to radically change their behavior due to climate concerns is unrealistic, in addition to producing other negative effects in the collective psyche.

"You can have a cultural revolution where you try to throw everything away, you can create a situation similar to North Korea where the state controls everything. Short of a huge control of a central authority where people simply obey, I think the collective action problem is completely unsolvable," pointed out on the Bloomberg podcast.

"Not many people are prepared to do worse because of climate demands. Whoever tells people to stop eating meat or to stop wanting a nice house and basically change basic human needs, I think that's too difficult," the world's fifth richest man said back with a few days. "You can come up with arguments in this sense. But I don't think it's realistic that it will play a central role" Gates in solving the climate crisis, he said.

As for possible reliable solutions, he said that you can start asking for higher prices, at least in the first phase, for green products and services, but in the long term, it is vital that the authorities in each country strive to cushion the impact on the environment with investments in renewable energy.