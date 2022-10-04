Elon Musk's Optimus – everything you need to know about Tesla's robot: how it could change humanity

At the Tesla AI Day 2022 conference, Elon Musk unveiled the latest iteration of his humanoid robot with which he aims to change the world.

Originally unveiled about a year ago in project form, the world's richest man this weekend unveiled his creation titled Optimus, a reference to Transformers benevolent Optimus Prime. Apparently, the story of the humanoid began in August 2021, when Tesla engineers began working on a prototype to perform tasks in the giant's electric car factories.

"He will basically start doing boring, repetitive and dangerous work. What is the job that people would like to do the least?” stated the Tesla CEO at the time.

How good is the Tesla robot, how expensive

Elon Musk classified Tesla's robot as still in a developmental stage, with no special abilities, but one that walks and can wave its hands. Apparently, on the stage in Palo Alto, where the Tesla AI Day event took place, it was the first time that the robotic reaction moved without mechanical supports.

"I think there's a potential that what we're doing here at Tesla could make a significant contribution to AGI (artificial general intelligence)," said Elon Musk , according to CNBC.

Beyond the billionaire's optimism on the subject, Tesla employees said the scenarios in which Optimus could work wonders are limitless, especially in tandem with other Tesla-designed actuators. In addition, adaptive robotic hands will allow the robot to grasp things, manipulate them.

Under ideal conditions and after a long period of research and development, the engineers of the American company stated that they hope to be able to create a battery that will provide a full day of autonomy. As for the price, it should be cheaper than $20,000, the goal being to be more affordable than a car.

Elon Musk believes that the humanoid robot "can help millions of people" because, if it works, the world will have what he called "a future of abundance, a future where there is no poverty, where people can have anything they want. want in terms of products and services." Because he could not end a grandiose speech without a supreme display of optimism, the billionaire classified this launch as "a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it."

At this time, Optimus does not have an official release date, not even an estimated one. The whole event, as Elon Musk said, was aimed at attracting engineers. It was more of an introduction to those who would be working on this project if they wanted to join Tesla. " There's still a lot of work to do to perfect Optimus," Elon Musk concluded.