Elon Musk presented the humanoid robot that can change the world in Tesla Day

Elon Musk (video) presented the humanoid robot that, in the future, could be part of the daily life of millions of people. At the moment, this is a prototype in an early phase, but in the future it could benefit from many improvements.

A rudimentary prototype of the robot that Elon Musk claims will one day be a part of everyday life for millions of people made its first tentative public appearance pushed on stage by three Tesla workers. Elon Musk made his turn on stage shortly after.

He claimed the robot's hardware is close to what his electric car company would put into mass production. It includes 28 specially designed actuators to control the robot's movements, a slim and shiny metal body, and a battery pack capable of powering the robot for an entire day.

"Our goal is to make a usable humanoid robot as quickly as possible," Musk said, adding that the price of the machine could eventually drop below $20,000.

For good measure, he also used Tesla's annual "AI Day" to say he believes his company's work on artificial intelligence "could make a contribution to AGI," or artificial general intelligence, the technology that it could allow machines to figure people out.

The robot demonstration came more than a year after Musk first revealed that Tesla planned to build humanoid robots that could perform a wide range of jobs at home and at work.

Tesla's chief executive began Friday with unusual caution, saying he wanted to "set expectations" about the current state of the technology before showing off the robot prototype. Musk said he believes the robot, named Optimus, will be able to walk within weeks.

However, he said robots "lack a brain, not having the intelligence to navigate the world". Before the Optimus prototype was brought on stage, Musk showed off another robot that Tesla engineers built using parts available from other companies.

He was able to walk and was shown in videos carrying boxes and watering plants. It was unclear whether the machine was operated remotely or moved under its own control as it slowly walked across the stage, waving and performing a cautious dance move.

According to Musk, the robot demonstrations along with updates on his company's self-driving car technology were intended to attract more engineers with AI experience to work at Tesla . However, his big claims for bots guaranteed a large audience for the YouTube broadcast of the event.