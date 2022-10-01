Denmark's Prince Nikolai says he is 'shocked and sad' as his grandmother the Queen left him without titles

Denmark's Prince Nikolai has said he is "shocked and confused" after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II stripped him and his siblings of their royal title. The Queen said that this way her grandchildren could lead a more normal life.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark PHOTO: Profimedia Images/Getty IMages Prince Nikolai of Denmark PHOTO: Profimedia Images/Getty IMages

Nikolai and his three siblings, Princes Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, will no longer be able to use their royal titles and will be Count and Countess of Monzepat.



Nikolai, 23, told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that his brothers were "very sad" about the change. "We are, as my parents said, shocked by this decision and how quickly it was implemented," Nikolai said. "I'm very confused and don't understand why it has to be this way."

Nikolai added that he was informed of the decision only a week ago, but is more upset now that it has been made public.

"As I said, we were shocked. But it's clear that it's hitting us even harder now that it's been made public," he said. In her statement, Queen Margrethe said all four siblings would keep their places in the line of succession. "

Through this decision, Her Majesty the Queen wishes to create a framework in which the four grandchildren will be able to build their own lives in a more free manner, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to The Royal House, the statement says.

Nikolai's comments come after his father, Joachim, told the media that his sons and daughter did not understand their grandmother's decision.

"It's never fun to see your kids being disrespected," Joachim said. Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, who is the mother of Nikolai and Felix, and the ex-wife of Prince Joachim, also expressed her amazement. In a statement to CNN, Alexandra's press secretary, Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen, said she "can't believe what's happening is true."

"There is no good reason. They would lose their titles anyway the day they get married," Løvgreen said. "Her sons are young men so maybe they could get married in the near future so why not wait until that day."

