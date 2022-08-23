The flagship location of Craft Beer Cellar recently opened a huge new store in Belmont ("recent" is a relative term, my sense of time is all messed up since the pandemic). In addition to the beer store, they have a specialty food shop and their own on-site restaurant and beer hall, named Trinktisch. In addition to an array of food choices, it is no surprise that Trinktisch also has a well curated beer list. In addition to quality beers in a variety of styles from all over the world, the team at Craft Beer Cellar teamed up with True North Brewing to develop their own house beer for Trinktisch, a table lager perfect to enjoy with a variety of the options on their menu. True North Trinktisch Table Lager is brewed with pilsner malt along with German Hersbrucker and Tettnanger hops, and is fermented with Munich lager yeast. It is available on draft and in 16 oz cans.

True North Trinktisch Table Lager pours pale yellow with a sold white head. The aroma features a mixture of herbal hops and light malt. The hops lead the flavor, notes of grass and earth along with a touch of bitter bite. A pale malt backbone adds hints of cereal and bread dough. Trinktisch Table Lager is light bodied and easy-drinking, not too boozy at 5.1% ABV. The finish is crisp and clean, with just a hint if malt and hops in the aftertaste. This is an excellent lager, plenty of flavor, balanced and easy to drink. Hoppy Boston score: 4.5/5.