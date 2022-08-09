When you ask a beer geek about the most important countries for lager beer the inevitable answers will be Germany and the Czech Republic. This makes sense, many of the most popular lager styles originate from regions that now fall within the borders of those two countries (regardless of what their country/principality was called when these beer styles were first developed). In reality, many of the countries in central and eastern Europe, and also many in other regions of the world, have rich traditions of brewing and enjoying lager beer styles. A great example is Poland, a country that brews the 3rd most beer in Europe, behind only Britain and Germany and ahead of more celebrated beer destinations like Belgium and The Czech Republic. While many of Poland's lager styles are directly related to similar styles from Germany, they also have their unique nuances. It's no surprise that Notch Brewing, a company that delights in introducing local beer drinkers to obscure European lager styles, has brewed a few different Polish lagers. One is Lojko, a pale lager that is triple decocted and brewed with Polish Lubelski hops. Notch Lojko Polish Lager is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Notch Lojko Hoppy Boston

Notch Lojko Polish Lager pours clear deep yellow with a solid white head. The aroma features a mixture of floral hops and pale malts. This is a balanced and easy drinking lager, but has a subtle complexity. The malt contributes hints of crackers and bread crust. This is balanced by some grassy and herbal hops which also add a refreshing little bitter bite at the end. Lojko is light bodied and sessionable at 4.5% ABV, perfect for hot summer days. The finish is crisp and clean with just a hint of lingering hop and malt flavor. This beer is excellent, Notch makes so many high quality pale lagers and this is easily one of my favorites. Hoppy Boston score: 4.75/5.