Life has been especially crazy in 2022. Between my normal stuff that keeps me busy (a demanding job, home ownership and two energetic young boys), some health issues (nothing serious but my appendix deciding to rupture was a pain), some added pressures and even a few new hobbies (I'm teaching myself to play guitar), my life has been beyond crazy. Something had to give, and it should be obvious to my regular followers that I am posting less frequently on Hoppy Boston, plus spending much less time on social media. For a while I considered winding the blog down all together, but ultimately I decided that I still enjoy local beer and the community I've built through Hoppy Boston, and I want to keep it active even if I am posting less than before. I hope you all stay patient and continue to enjoy the content I produce, and hopefully life will slow down at some point I the blog pick back up.

One thing I haven't been doing much of is visiting breweries. My life is just too crazy to make many trips, and when I do it's usually just a quick stop for some fresh beer to-go. I am hoping to hit a few places in Maine this summer and hopefully a few new-to-me spots in Massachusetts in the fall, there are way too many spots that have slipped under my radar in the last few years. That doesn't mean I am not sampling new beers when I can, if a new-to-me brewery hits distribution I will try to grab a few of their offerings and make an initial evaluation. A good example is Seven Saws Brewing in Holden, MA. I've heard good things and finally got to try a couple of their beers recently. One I grabbed Echo Trail Pale Ale, a NE style pale named after the hiking trail on Mount Wachusett. Seven Saws Echo Trail Pale Ale is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Seven Saws Echo Trail Hoppy Boston

Seven Saws Echo Trail Pale Ale pours murky deep yellow with a solid white head. The aroma features a big burst of fruity hops. these hops also lead the flavor, notes of tangerine, grapefruit, and lemon but minimal bitterness. A touch of malt flavor adds balance along with hints of cereal and bread crust. Echo Trail Pale Ale is medium bodied and very smooth, not overly boozy at 5.4% ABV. The finish is crisp with some lingering hop flavor. This is an excellent New England style pale ale, bursting with hops but not overdone. I look forward to trying more beers from seven Saws in the near future. Hoppy Boston score: 4.5/5.