4 Quarters Owl at Night Robust Porter

Some people will drink any style of beer during any time of year, pounding pale lager in a blizzard and sipping imperial stout in mid-summer. I am not one of those people. While there are some beers I will drink all year long (cough*IPA*cough), I tend to drink a lot of dark beer in the winter and load up on lighter and mire refreshing beer for the warm days of summer. That means my dark beer drinking is winding down with the nicer weather moving in, so I am trying to clear the stouts and porters out of my beer fridge to make room for some saison and pale lager. It's a tough job, but somebody needs to do it. I was pleasantly surprised at how many different local porters I found this winter, and many of them have been excellent. One of the last versions I finished in my beer fridge was Owl at Night, a robust porter from 4 Quarters Brewing in Winooski, Vermont. 4 Quarters Owl at Night is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

4 Quarters Owl at Night pours nearly black with a solid tan head. The aroma features plenty of rich roasted malts. These malts also lead the flavor, notes of milk chocolate, toffee and molasses. This is balanced by just a hint of earthy hops, which also add a little bitterness for balance. Owl at Night is medium-bodied, smooth, and not overly boozy at 6% ABV. The finish is rich with some lingering malt flavor and a bit of sweetness. Overall this is a nice porter, but with the flavor leaning heavily towards the dark malt and the residual sweetness it drinks more like a stout to me. Still, a tasty beer for all dark beers fans. Hoppy Boston score: 4.25/5.

Schilling Rennsteig Schwarzbier

I typically hate writing negative articles, anyone who regularly reads my posts can tell that I spend lots of time talking about beers I enjoy and very rarely write about beers that are mediocre or poor. If I don't like the beer from a brewery I will just not buy it or write about it. One exception I try to make is when I can use the blog as a forum to call out a brewery/brewer/owner for bad behavior. If the last year has proven anything it's that there are too many crappy people working in beer and it's hard to stay informed about the issues with different breweries. Unfortunately, even under optimal circumstances, an occasional brewery can get lumped into something they had nothing to do with. I used a review of a collaboration beer from Threes Brewing and Schilling (that happened to be in my fridge at the time) to call out an idiotic, misinformation-heavy COVID-related twitter rant by the head of Threes Brewing. Obviously Schilling had nothing to do with this, the collaboration was brewed long before the twitter rant, and I hate to think that anything about the situation or my article reflected negatively on them. I thought an excellent solution was to follow-up with another review of an excellent beer from Schilling, this time one they brewed on their own. A perfect choice was Rennsteig, a German style schwarzbier available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Medusa Brewing Wake of the Medusa Irish Stout

Earlier this month we had St. Patrick's Day, one of the few "holidays" of the year that are not only beer-centric, but also devoted to a specific beer style. While some people might prefer Irish red, pale lager doused in green food coloring, or even whiskey, most people immediately associate St. Patty's with Irish stouts. The most popular and well known Irish stout is definately Guinness, even a devoted local beer drinker like me thoroughly enjoyed a 4 pk of Guinness draught stout earlier this month. In addition to that Guinness I've also been sampling plenty of local takes on this classic beer style. A great example is Wake of the Medusa, a dry Irish stout from Medusa Brewing Company. Medusa Brewing Wake of the Medusa is brewed with Bramling Cross hops and loads of roasted malt, and is available in the early spring on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Jack's Abby Destination: Estonia Baltic Porter

The two beer styles that modern craft brewers have taken the most creative liberties with are clearly IPAs and stouts. Imperial stouts in particular have been subjected to every conceivable adjunct addition and aged in every type of spirit barrel you can find. Baltic Porters are kind of like the lager version of an imperial stout, with high ABVs and loads of dark roasted malts, but fewer breweries have experimented with this style. One great local exception is Jack's Abby, who brews their delicious Framinghammer Baltic porter and then makes a rotating variety of creative off-shoots with different adjuncts and barrel-aging conditions. Now Jack's Abby has branched out even further with their lagers of the world series, which highlights lagers from different countries around the globe. A recent stop on the world tour was Estonia, a country that is often credited with inventing the Baltic Porter style. For their Destination: Estonia beer Jack's Abby collaborated with Estonian brewery Pohjala on a Baltic porter brewed with rye and Lubelski Polish hops. Jack's Abby Destination: Estonia is available on a limited basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Frost Brewing Ponyboy IPA

How have I never reviewed a beer from Frost Brewing? I've been enjoying their beers for a while, I remember buying some of their IPAs in 750 mL bomber bottles. Frost is one of the many stellar breweries from the great state of Vermont, their brewery and taproom in Hinesburg cranks out a variety of beers with a heavy focus on New England style IPAs. In addition to their taproom you can find Frost beers out in distribution in a number of northeastern states. I knew that the beers made it down to Rhode Island because my friend Amanda (who lives in Providence) saw that my last stock-up photo included Frost Ponyboy IPA and wanted to make sure I would review the beer, she is a fan of Frost IPAs but hadn't tried this one yet. So this review is for you Amanda! Frost Ponyboy is brewed on a rotating basis and available on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Beer Thoughts and Links: February 2022

One of the biggest local beer stories of the month is a mixture of sadness and hope. Anawan Brewing spent 5 years realizing their dream, and their taproom had just been featured in a glowing profile, when a devastating fire destroyed their brewery. Naturally the craft beer community has stepped up to help them rebuild. A Go Fund Me was started, and many other local breweries have been amongst the biggest donors. Many other breweries are stepping up in other ways, donating profits from sales of existing beers of brewing a collaboration beer that will help Anawan rebuild. I know the craft beer community has been maligned over the past year, and there are absolutely problems that need to be fixed, but seeing all of these breweries step up to help out is inspiring.

Threes/Schilling Precipice Dark Lager

I really wanted this beer review to be about dark lagers, specifically about dark lagers conditioned in wood, and the subtle beauty of these beers. Unfortunately Josh Stylman, the CEO and co-founder of Threes Brewing, decided to go on a completely ill-informed rant about vaccines on Twitter today, and it would be irresponsible to write about their beer and not address it. If you are in a high level position at a business it can be dangerous to take any kind of political position on social media, especially related to divisive issues. I am sure many breweries are OK with their leadership taking clear positions on certain issues, many have been outspoken on LGBTQ+ rights or the movement for racial equality and probably don't care if their outspoken views potentially alienate clientele of certain political persuasions. Ranting against vaccine passports or mandates, and comparing them to Jim Crow or the Nazis, is an entirely different matter. I imagine that there are some parts of the country where these views would be tolerated, or even celebrated, but probably not in Brooklyn, where Threes Brewing is located. It's No surprise that the brewery quickly attempted to distant themselves from their co-owner (although they quickly deleted the Tweet, things live forever on the internet).

Barewolf Brewing Quart Order Brown Porter

I've been focusing more of my reviews on underrepresented and underappreciated beer styles, as I promised at the beginning of the year. This very much includes one of my favorite beer styles, the classic British porter. Most American versions of the style seem to be mini-stouts, nearly black in color and favoring big roasted malt flavors. I think this has been partially to blame for the drop in popularity of the porter style, many breweries instead make stouts that they can load with sweet adjuncts and/or age in bourbon barrels (not that you couldn't do the same with a bigger porter). Stout actually started as a sub-style of porter ("stout porter"), and there are quite a few other porter sub-styles that are still brewed today including robust porter (higher ABV and darker), baltic porter (brewed with lager yeast and cold conditioned), and the less common brown porter. Brown porters are kind of a mid-point between brown ale and porter, with a little more hop character than the former but lighter color than the latter. I've seen very few local examples of this sub-style, so I was excited to try Quart Order brown porter from Barewolf Brewing in Amesbury. Barewolf Quart Order is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Beer Thoughts and Links January 2022

My 2022 got off to an extra-fun start with a ruptured appendix and a hospital stint, followed by a slow-but-steady recovery, and this put a hamper on my already slow content generation, but I have finally pieced together a better-late-than-never beer thoughts and links column for January. Please ignore the fact that I am publishing it a week into February, I'm doing my best. Regardless, here are my thoughts, plus an extra special clickbait article of the month at the end!

Stellwagen Distant Wind Porter

One of my favorite beer styles, especially during the cold months of winter, are porters. Originally brewed in London and named for it's popularity with street and river porters, this dark beer showcases roasted malts along with a noticeable dose of hops. Along with many other traditional British styles, porter was a staple of the burgeoning American craft beer scene in the 80's and 90's, but has fallen to the wayside a bit due to the obsession with the extreme flavors of IPAs, pastry/boozy stouts and sours. It feels like the tide is starting to turn, and many breweries are complementing their IPAs with more balanced beers including lager styles and dark beers like porter. I have been excited to see a number of new-to-me porters pop up on shelves this fall and winter. One great example is Distant Wind from Stellwagen Beer Company in Marshfield. Stellwagen is a perfect example of a brewery that is well known for their hoppy beers and are now branching out a bit. Stellwagen Distant Wind is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Lamlighter Brewing Milou Dubbel

Last week I posted a ranking of the 21 best beers I reviewed in 2021 and I was a little disappointed in the style diversity in my list. I am usually pretty good about writing reviews of a wide range of beer styles, but my list ended up being about half IPAs. I am a lover of hoppy beer, I definately drink more IPA than any other beer style, but that percentage is way too high for my liking. So I am going to make a concerted effort to review a more diverse range of beer styles in 2022, with the hope that the effort will pay off when I publish my next best-of list. One style I have always enjoyed but is extremely underappreciated is the dubbel, a malty and slightly spicy staple of Belgian abbeys. A few years back I was doing a "style of the month" theme to highlight some different types of beer and I struggled to find many local dubbels to review. Even noted Belgian-style brewer Allagash recently stopped regular production of their long running dubbel. Thankfully I am starting to see a small resurgence of the style, and I've tasted a number of well made local dubbels in the last couple years. One good example in Milou, brewed by Cambridge, MA standout Lamplighter Brewing Company. Lamplighter Milou is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

The Best Beers I Reviewed in 2022

I was intending to publish this overview of the best beers I reviewed in 2021 at the beginning of the month, but then my appendix decided to rupture and put me in the hospital for a few days, followed by a slow but steady recovery. Now I am mostly back to health and ready to start a new year at Hoppy Boston. Here is list of the 21 best beers I reviewed in 2021, ranked as a countdown to my beer of the year. Astute readers might notice a few things about this years list especially compared to a similar list from last year. First, it's a little IPA heavy, which is a coincidence but something I try not to do, as much as I love IPAs I like to highlight a variety of styles. Also, it contains many to the beers I reviewed this year. This is because I wrote less this year, life is pretty busy, and Hoppy Boston took a bit of a back seat, so I focused my reviews on the best beers I had sampled. I hope to write a lot more this year (barring any new medical issues), and I hope to present a much more diverse list of beer styles at this time next year. Without further ado, here are the best beers I reviewed in 2021, let me know what you think!

Hoppy Boston Beer Thoughts/Links December 2021

Here is my final thoughts/links column for 2021, or my first of 2022 depending on how you look at it, it's been a crazy year and Hoppy Boston has taken a bit of a back seat compared to other parts of life, but I am hoping to come back strong in the new year. Thanks for everyone who continues to follow the blog here and on various social media channels, and feel free to send along any articles that you think should be highlighted in my monthly rundown.

Battery Steele Roving Jewel NEIPA

There might not be a more divisive sub-style of beer than "milkshake IPAs", a version of New England/hazy IPA that is brewed with lactose, a type of sugar that brewing yeast cannot ferment, so it adds noticeable sweetness to the beer. While lactose has been used in other beers, mostly milk/sweet stouts, the addition of this sugar to hoppy beer is relatively new. The reasoning makes some sense, NEIPAs tend to have some sweet qualities, either perceived sweetness from the fruity hops or actual sweetness due to residual sugars from the fermentation. Beer Geeks and brewers are heavily divided on this sub-style, many consider the beers to be a disgusting abomination, while others love them. I fall in the middle, there are some lactose infused IPAs that I've really enjoyed, and others that were a cloying mess. I usually avoid the versions with vanilla and added fruit, that is just too much sweet for me, but a subtle lactose addition can be a great complement to a fruit-forward NEIPA. One beer I recently tried which falls firmly into the later category is Roving Jewel from Battery Steele Brewing in Portland, ME. Roving Jewel is a NEIPA brewed with Citra, Galaxy, and Motueka hops, a healthy dose of oats for added body, along with a bit of lactose. It is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Tree House Brewing Juli-ish Pale Ale

Every year on the weekend before Thanksgiving I head out of town for a weekend with my college buddies, we've been doing these trips since we were in school (which is quite a few years ago now). The trips themselves have changed a bit over the years, but we've made it work almost every year, with 2020 being an obvious exception. This year we really wanted to do something, and we found a way to make it work, an Air B&B in western Mass, everyone taking a COVID test the night before, and plenty of awesome food and beer. On the way out a group of us stopped at the new Tree House location in Deerfield for supplies. I can't say much about the brewery itself, they were only doing online order fulfillment at the time, but it was an easy and efficient in-and-out on a Friday afternoon. I grabbed a couple cases with a whole variety of Tree House goodies. While I love me some hazy IPAs, the issue I run into on a guys weekend is the ABVs that tend to hover around 7% or more. My alcohol tolerance is a shadow of it's peak in my early 20's (which is a good thing, much more healthy now), so I need lower ABV beers if I am going to have more than a couple. I was excited to try a new-to-me offering during this visit, Juli-ish, a lower ABV American pale ale version of Tree House's flagship Julius NEIPA. Tree House Juli-ish is brewed with a similar citrus-heavy hop blend as the original, and is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Hoppy Boston Beer Thoughts/Links November 2021

Life has been especially crazy the last couple months, I didn't even publish a beer thoughts/links article in October and I honestly don't have a huge amount of content for November (so I've added the two months together). The biggest issue is that I have limited time on beer social media, which is where I find most of the articles I share. I am hoping to pick it up going forward, I will do my best, but if I can't find the time I might pause this series. We'll see how it goes, but in the meantime here are some of the interesting news and notes from the last two months in local beer.

Tilted Barn Waterlemon Cay Double IPA

Tilted Barn Brewing in Exeter, Rhode Island has emerged as a destination brewery for people across the region which usually means one thing, a penchant for making excellent hazy New-England style IPAs. Tilted Barn actually makes a diverse range of beers, but it's the hops and the haze that drives sales and hype these days and they have built a reputation for producing consistently excellent versions of the style. While Tilted Barn has expanded their distribution up to Massachusetts as the result of the pandemic, their hoppy beers sell out extremely fast, I've found some of their lagers and stouts to sample, but I've only seen the IPAs in Instagram photos. Fortunately for me, my good friends Tim and Amanda live in Rhode Island, and when we got together recently they hooked me up with a couple 4-packs of Tilted Barn IPAs. One of the beers they brought was Waterlemon Cay, a beer that started as part of a rotating and experimental DIPA recipe but was very well received and eventually took it's place as a regular release. Tilted Barn Waterlemon Cay is named after a part of St John in the US Virgin Islands that is a popular snorkeling spot, and is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Burlington Beer Uncanny Valley NEIPA

As we head towards the end of the year we will inevitably get a deluge of "best beers on 2021" articles popping up on every beer-related or even beer-adjacent website. I understand why people publish these articles, they generate plenty of interest, clicks, comments, and shares. In fairness, I will probably put out a similar article to the best beers I reviewed in 2020 article I published in January. I have no issue with these articles, as long as they are very clear about their limitations. With thousands of breweries spread across the country (not to mention the rest of the world), it is nearly impossible for any individual to try even a fraction of the beers released in a given year. So when I see an article on the best hazy IPAs in the country I laugh out loud at the audacity, and then I usually click on the link to see if any local beers made the cut. What can I say, I can't resist the clickbait. This particular listicle did feature a couple of local examples, including their #1 hazy IPA, Uncanny Valley from Burlington Beer Company in Vermont. I had tried and enjoyed this beer before, but never formally reviewed it, so this seemed like the perfect excuse to do just that. Burlington Beer Company Uncanny Valley is brewed with Mosaic and Citra hops and is available year-round on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Dorchester Brewing Fest Bier

When you think of the Oktoberfest beer styles most craft beer drinkers immediately think of marzens, malt forward and (usually) slightly sweet lagers that can pack a little boozy punch. While this is a traditional style for the celebration in Germany, when you see pictures of huge tents filled to bursting with patrons hoisting giant steins of beer, they are probably not drinking marzen. Instead, many Oktoberfest celebrations serve festbiers, a variation on the style that is lighter in body, lower in alcohol, and a bit more balanced, a much better choice for drinkers attempting to finish multiple oversized steins. American breweries have caught onto this, and with the rise in popularity of easy-drinking traditional lager styles many breweries are making festbiers as their fall seasonals. One such beer I tried recently is Dorchester Brewing Company's Fest Bier, which is brewed with German malt and hops and available in the fall on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Schilling Konstantin

It's October, which is the perfect month for my favorite seasonal beer style, Oktoberfest/marzens! The rich malt flavor combined with a clean and easy drinking lager body is perfect for a cool fall day, to complement some hearty harvest fare or to sip while watching football. I am super late in knocking out my Oktoberfest reviews (kind of a trend recently), but my fridge is stocked with these malty lagers and I am going to keep enjoying them as long as they are on store shelves. An interesting new-to-me marzen I tried recently is Konstantin from Schilling, the New Hampshire brewery that specializes in classic styles from continental Europe. Schilling's take on the style is slightly different, while the marzen style is typically associated with Germany, they are also brewed in neighboring Austria, where the style tends to be a little lighter and drier. Schilling Konstantin is double-decocted for maximum malt flavor, and is available in the fall on draft and in 16 oz cans.

