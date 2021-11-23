Exeter, RI

Tilted Barn Waterlemon Cay Double IPA

Hoppy Boston

Tilted Barn Brewing in Exeter, Rhode Island has emerged as a destination brewery for people across the region which usually means one thing, a penchant for making excellent hazy New-England style IPAs. Tilted Barn actually makes a diverse range of beers, but it's the hops and the haze that drives sales and hype these days and they have built a reputation for producing consistently excellent versions of the style. While Tilted Barn has expanded their distribution up to Massachusetts as the result of the pandemic, their hoppy beers sell out extremely fast, I've found some of their lagers and stouts to sample, but I've only seen the IPAs in Instagram photos. Fortunately for me, my good friends Tim and Amanda live in Rhode Island, and when we got together recently they hooked me up with a couple 4-packs of Tilted Barn IPAs. One of the beers they brought was Waterlemon Cay, a beer that started as part of a rotating and experimental DIPA recipe but was very well received and eventually took it's place as a regular release. Tilted Barn Waterlemon Cay is named after a part of St John in the US Virgin Islands that is a popular snorkeling spot, and is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Tilted Barn Waterlemon Cay pours very hazy light orange with a solid white head. The aroma is all hops, loads of tropical fruit. The hops also lead the flavor, notes of pineapple, passion fruit and orange along with just a touch of bitterness. The malts add balance along with hints of crackers and bread crust. Waterlemon Cay is medium bodied and very smooth, it drinks pretty easy for a beer with 8.5% ABV. The finish is crisp with plenty of lingering hop flavor. This is another excellent beer from Tilted Barn, I hope their beers keep making it up to Boston, and in the meantime I will absolutely appreciate my Rhode Island connections hooking me up! Hoppy Boston score: 4.5/5.

Hoppy Boston is a website and series of social media accounts that highlights the great craft beer being produced in New England.

Boston, MA
Massachusetts State

Burlington Beer Uncanny Valley NEIPA

As we head towards the end of the year we will inevitably get a deluge of "best beers on 2021" articles popping up on every beer-related or even beer-adjacent website. I understand why people publish these articles, they generate plenty of interest, clicks, comments, and shares. In fairness, I will probably put out a similar article to the best beers I reviewed in 2020 article I published in January. I have no issue with these articles, as long as they are very clear about their limitations. With thousands of breweries spread across the country (not to mention the rest of the world), it is nearly impossible for any individual to try even a fraction of the beers released in a given year. So when I see an article on the best hazy IPAs in the country I laugh out loud at the audacity, and then I usually click on the link to see if any local beers made the cut. What can I say, I can't resist the clickbait. This particular listicle did feature a couple of local examples, including their #1 hazy IPA, Uncanny Valley from Burlington Beer Company in Vermont. I had tried and enjoyed this beer before, but never formally reviewed it, so this seemed like the perfect excuse to do just that. Burlington Beer Company Uncanny Valley is brewed with Mosaic and Citra hops and is available year-round on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Boston, MA

Dorchester Brewing Fest Bier

When you think of the Oktoberfest beer styles most craft beer drinkers immediately think of marzens, malt forward and (usually) slightly sweet lagers that can pack a little boozy punch. While this is a traditional style for the celebration in Germany, when you see pictures of huge tents filled to bursting with patrons hoisting giant steins of beer, they are probably not drinking marzen. Instead, many Oktoberfest celebrations serve festbiers, a variation on the style that is lighter in body, lower in alcohol, and a bit more balanced, a much better choice for drinkers attempting to finish multiple oversized steins. American breweries have caught onto this, and with the rise in popularity of easy-drinking traditional lager styles many breweries are making festbiers as their fall seasonals. One such beer I tried recently is Dorchester Brewing Company's Fest Bier, which is brewed with German malt and hops and available in the fall on draft and in 16 oz cans.

1 comments
Massachusetts State

Schilling Konstantin

It's October, which is the perfect month for my favorite seasonal beer style, Oktoberfest/marzens! The rich malt flavor combined with a clean and easy drinking lager body is perfect for a cool fall day, to complement some hearty harvest fare or to sip while watching football. I am super late in knocking out my Oktoberfest reviews (kind of a trend recently), but my fridge is stocked with these malty lagers and I am going to keep enjoying them as long as they are on store shelves. An interesting new-to-me marzen I tried recently is Konstantin from Schilling, the New Hampshire brewery that specializes in classic styles from continental Europe. Schilling's take on the style is slightly different, while the marzen style is typically associated with Germany, they are also brewed in neighboring Austria, where the style tends to be a little lighter and drier. Schilling Konstantin is double-decocted for maximum malt flavor, and is available in the fall on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Amory's Tomb Drips From Above DIPA

I've reviewed a bunch of Amory's Tomb beers already, it is pretty obvious that I am excited that such a stellar brewery is open so close to my house. I have made multiple visits for draft beers and for beers-to-go, and plan to make many more. From the day they opened Amory's Tomb has been focused on Belgian style ales, especially saisons, and they make many stellar versions of these beers. I'd put some of their barrel releases on the level of the best barrel-aged saisons I've ever tried. The problem with focusing on saisons is that it remains a niche beer style, there are still to many craft beer fans who drink hoppy styles almost exclusively. The great thing about talented brewers is that they can usually branch out with no issue, and Amory's Tomb has been complementing their Belgian beers with a smattering of additional styles, including a rotating variety of IPAs. One recent release that I grabbed was Drips From Above, a oat and honey Double IPA. Amory's Tomb Drips From Above is brewed with a variety of locally sourced malts, oats and honey, plus Simcoe, Centennial and Motueka hops. It is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Boston, MA

Hoppy Boston's Beer Thoughts and Links: September 2021

Another month in the books, another slightly late roundup of all the month's beer news from me! One new non-review article from me this month: the pandemic has sucked but there is one beer-related silver lining, the proliferation of beer gardens at local breweries. I for one am hoping many of these outdoor spaces stay open long after the pandemic is over.

Mast Landing Back Flips NEIPA

If you want an idea of how far behind I am in my beer reviews, the next couple articles I post will feature beers I purchased and sampled on my birthday night out and trip to Maine, which was over a month ago. Fortunately, I drank and took notes on these beers when they were very fresh, I just haven't had a chance to write about them yet. One of the stops on my Maine trip was in Freeport, it is about halfway to my family's house in the midcoast and a stop at Maine Beer Company is a delicious tradition. This year there was an additional reason to stop in town that LL Bean built, Mast Landing has opened their second location right down the road from Maine Beer Company (and a very easy stop off of 295 for those traveling in the area). The new brewery is beautiful, huge bar, plenty of seating, loads of parking. I hope to hang out a bit on a future stop, but in August I just slipped in and grabbed a mix case of beers-to-go. Mast Landing makes a variety of beer, but they definitely specialize in hazy and fruity New England style IPAs and pale ales. One of the new-to-me beers I grabbed this summer was Back Flips, a NEIPA brewed with a blend of Pacific Northwest and Southern Hemisphere hops. Mast Landing Back Flips is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Boston, MA

Bissell Brothers Something of Ourselves

This has been a big year for change in the craft beer, especially with the revelations of endemic problems around harassment, misogyny, and racism in the industry. Many breweries have been called out, and high level people have resigned or stepped back from positions after facing accusations of improper behavior. This has led to many breweries re-evaluating the systems they have in place to protect their employees, in a hope to make a craft beer industry that provides opportunities for all different types of people to thrive. After many conversations about diversity and inclusion the women of Bissell Brothers decided to conceptualize and brew a beer, after all this is the craft beer industry and a love of delicious beer is a driving force for the people who work at breweries. The result was Something of Ourselves, an easy-drinking rice lager perfect to share over meaningful and engaging conversations. In addition, Bissell Brothers has started a paid production internship program to help promote diversity in the industry, and their first intern has accepted an offer already. Bissell Brothers Something of Ourselves is brewed with Saaz hops and is available on a limited basis on draft and in 16 o z cans.

Massachusetts State

Orono Brewing Tubular IPA

This summer featured a small piece of return to normalcy, namely multiple trips up to Maine to visit my family. My parents house is right on a lake in mid-coast Maine, and the trip is a favorite for the whole family. While summer days in a serene setting is cause enough for excitement, I also use the trip as an excuse to hit up a few Maine breweries. Maine has an amazing beer scene and there are plenty of options that are convenient stops on the coastal route I take to get to my parents place, but there are also many excellent breweries that would be well out of our way. Fortunately I've found a store in my hometown that keeps an excellent selection of local beer, and I've discovered many new favorites on my visits. One brewery that I was introduced to at this shop was Orono Brewing Company, and on one of my trips this summer I grabbed some of their Tubular IPA. In addition to having a great name, one that any child of the 80's or early 90's would appreciate, Tubular has built some buzz even in the extremely crowded NEIPA market. Orono Brewing Tubular is brewed with Citra, El Dorado, Topaz, and Galaxy hops and is available year-round on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Massachusetts State

The Proliferation of Beer Gardens: Thanks, Pandemic!

A couple weeks ago my wife and I had a date night to celebrate my birthday. A babysitter came to the house (my youngest son's preschool teacher), and we grabbed dinner on a restaurant patio. We finished up a bit early and wanted to grab a drink, and since we were in Maynard already I quickly suggested the beer garden at Maynard's Tomb. The beer garden was understated, some picnic tables on a paved lot between buildings, a small bar area with taps, simple decor and friendly service. On a beautiful late summer evening it was perfect. Drinking delicious craft beer is awesome, drinking ultra-fresh draft beer directly from the source is even better, and drinking said beer outside on a nice day is the absolute best. With the pandemic making responsible people weary of indoor drinking and dining we've seen a proliferation of beer gardens in the area, and I think this is one of the biggest silver linings to a crazy and difficult year and a half (and counting) of COVID.

Hoppy Boston Beer Thoughts and Links, August 2021

How is summer over already? I honestly can't believe that it's September. It has been a mixed bag this summer, some great vacations, and we've been able to do much more than last summer, but the lingering threat of the delta variant has caused the pandemic to drag on and kept things from feeling anything close to "normal". I still managed to visit a bunch of breweries and taste a lot of delicious beers this summer, and I plan on doing the same in the fall. I am also hoping to ramp up my content on Hoppy Boston (we'll see how that goes). Regardless, here are the news and relevant links from the last month!

Boston, MA

Maine Beer Company Wolfe's Neck IPA

We are a year and a half into this pandemic and in some was it feels like we're stuck in the same place we were last summer. I know it's gotten better in many ways, especially with the development of multiple safe and effective vaccines, but I was really hoping we'd be back to "normal" by now, and the combination of the delta variant and the lack of vaccine approval for kids (not to mention the idiot anti-vaxxers) has left many parents feeling pretty stuck and frustrated. I am trying to appreciate the small improvements in life right now. For example, last summer I only made one trip to Maine and didn't make any stops on the way to and from my parents place in the mid-coast, including no brewery visits. I've already improved on that this year, my first trip to Maine included two brewery stops, including a quick trip to Maine Beer Company in Freeport to grab a mixed case of treats. One of the beers I grabbed with Wolfe's Neck IPA, a beer dedicated to protecting some of the beautiful land in Maine for future generations to enjoy. Maine Beer Company Wolfe's Neck IPA is brewed with Mosaic, El Dorado and Sabro hops and is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 500 mL bottles.

Exhibit A Market Gap American IPA

With the meteoric rise in popularity of NEIPAs, and with many brewers eschewing other formerly popular styles in favor of the hazies, there has been some inevitable backlash against the style. In ranges from people who like NEIPA but want more variety to haze-haters who have every complaint in the book when it comes to the style. I love NEIPAs, I drink more of them than any other beer style and it isn't even close, but even I need an occasional break from these fruity, low bitterness, and hazy drinks. One good reprieve is "American IPAs", a moniker for beers that still feature the citrus and tropical fruit flavors of new world hops, but are balanced by a noticeable malt body and some bitter bite. I've recently enjoyed many beers in this style, including Market Gap by Exhibit A Brewing. The name "Market Gap" showcases the need for more beers in this style, brews that will please the hop heads but break out of the NEIPA bubble. Exhibit A Market Gap is brewed with Idaho 7, Sabro and Amarillo hops along with locally sourced malts, and every can purchased supports 3 square feet of local farmland. On the website they call this a one-off release, but many popular beers started that way, so there is a chance they will brew it again if the feedback is good!

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy NEIPA

Sam Adams was famously late to the IPA game. When IPAs were first taking off as the dominant style in American craft beer Sam Adams owner Jim Koch expressed a disdain for the style and refused to make them an integral part of the brewery. Eventually Sam Adams gave in and started making IPAs, but they have struggled to find the right set of beers that will sell well at a substantial volume. The Whitewater IPA series was a cool concept, especially when it was sold in a mix pack containing the beer with a blend of hops along with single hop beers showcasing each individual variety, but it quickly fizzled. Rebel IPA launched with a big marketing push and tons of offshoots, but quietly disappeared after a few years. Considering the strong links between Sam Adams and Massachusetts (even though most of their beer is brewed elsewhere), it was no surprise when Sam Adams New England IPA launched, but I was worried when I saw big room temperature displays of the style (with it's notoriously short shelf life) at my local grocery store. The most recent attempt by Sam Adams is the "Wicked" series of hoppy beers, including a NEIPA called Wicked Hazy. Sam Adams Wicked Hazy is brewed with a blend of new world hops and is available now on draft and in 12 oz and 16 oz cans.

Boston, MA

Hoppy Boston's Beer Thoughts and Links, July 2021

A quick bit of Hoppy Boston news: I am now contributing to the NewsBreak creator platform, posting new Hoppy Boston articles on NewsBreak in addition to the blog. For new followers you can find out a bit more about what to expect in this post. Anyone who uses the NewsBreak app to get their local news should give HoppyBoston a follow to make sure you don't miss any of my content!

Boston, MA

Idle Hands Craft Ales Releases Ales for ALS Beer in Honor of Family Member

ALS is a nasty disease, and way too many have been effected by it. For many years craft brewers have participated in Ales for ALS, brewing special beers and donating a portion of the proceeds to ALS research. This cause has been very personal for the Idle Hands family, who recently lost a member to the disease. Please see the press release below and buy the beer or check out the event omn Wednesday if you can!

Boston, MA

Hoppy Boston: Your New England craft beer source now on NewsBreak

Hoppy Boston has now joined the NewsBreak network and I thought I would give a little introduction to myself and what you can expect from this column. About Me: My name is Ryan, I am a craft beer enthusiast originally from Maine and now living in the Boston suburbs. I've always been fascinated by the diverse flavors in craft beer, which led me to learn everything I could about beer and brewing. I even spent some time as a homebrewer, although I haven't brewed much since my kids were born. In addition to beer I also like to geek out about my other passions including science (my "real job" is as a PhD chemist working on developing new cancer treatments), Boston sports, 90's rock music, video games, fantasy novels, and Star Wars. I spend most of my free time going on adventures with my wife and two sons.

Tree House Brewing Doubleganger Double IPA

I think it is crucial for every brewery to have a "calling card" style, a beer style or set of styles that they consistently excel at. If your brewery make awesome pale lagers, saisons, or sours than fans of that style will become regular customers, and will eventually try the other beers you create. While the vast majority of local breweries make NEIPAs, and a shockingly large number make more versions of this style than all other beers combined, there are few that make them consistently great. With the need to constantly rotate in "new" IPAs even some quality breweries have duds in the mix or struggle to maintain quality batch-to-batch. While Tree House brews beer in a variety of different styles, NEIPAs are their calling card, people aren't waiting in line just to buy their brown ale or ESB. I have been especially impressed with Tree House's double IPAs, they make a massive number of different DIPAs and many are exceptionally well done, hitting the right balance between huge hop flavor and easy drinkability for a big beer. I am clearly not the only one who enjoys what Tree House is putting out, in addition to their massive expansions at their Charlton brewery they are opening two new locations in Deerfield and Sandwich. One Tree House DIPA I grabbed on a recent stop at the brewery was Doubleganger, a massively hopped version of Doppleganger (which is the imperial version of Alter Ego, one of their popular "single" IPAs). Tree House Doubleganger is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

