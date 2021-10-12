Amory's Tomb Drips From Above DIPA

I've reviewed a bunch of Amory's Tomb beers already, it is pretty obvious that I am excited that such a stellar brewery is open so close to my house. I have made multiple visits for draft beers and for beers-to-go, and plan to make many more. From the day they opened Amory's Tomb has been focused on Belgian style ales, especially saisons, and they make many stellar versions of these beers. I'd put some of their barrel releases on the level of the best barrel-aged saisons I've ever tried. The problem with focusing on saisons is that it remains a niche beer style, there are still to many craft beer fans who drink hoppy styles almost exclusively. The great thing about talented brewers is that they can usually branch out with no issue, and Amory's Tomb has been complementing their Belgian beers with a smattering of additional styles, including a rotating variety of IPAs. One recent release that I grabbed was Drips From Above, a oat and honey Double IPA. Amory's Tomb Drips From Above is brewed with a variety of locally sourced malts, oats and honey, plus Simcoe, Centennial and Motueka hops. It is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

Amory's Tomb Drips From Above Hoppy Boston

Amory's Tomb Drips From Above pours hazy sun orange with a solid white head. The aroma features a solid burst of hops, loads of ripe fruit. The flavor is also hop-forward, notes of guava, orange and pineapple with a little bitter bite, this is more of an American IPA than a NEIPA. A sturdy malt backbone adds balance along with hints of biscuits, honey and cereal. Drips From Above is medium-to-full bodied and very smooth for a DIPA with 8.3% ABV. The finish is crisp with a coating of hops left on the tongue. This is an excellent DIPA, loads of flavor and well-crafted. While I love the Belgian beers at Amory's Tomb I look forward to also trying the whole range of styles from their brewery! Hoppy Boston score: 4.5/5.

