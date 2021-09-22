Boston, MA

Bissell Brothers Something of Ourselves

This has been a big year for change in the craft beer, especially with the revelations of endemic problems around harassment, misogyny, and racism in the industry. Many breweries have been called out, and high level people have resigned or stepped back from positions after facing accusations of improper behavior. This has led to many breweries re-evaluating the systems they have in place to protect their employees, in a hope to make a craft beer industry that provides opportunities for all different types of people to thrive. After many conversations about diversity and inclusion the women of Bissell Brothers decided to conceptualize and brew a beer, after all this is the craft beer industry and a love of delicious beer is a driving force for the people who work at breweries. The result was Something of Ourselves, an easy-drinking rice lager perfect to share over meaningful and engaging conversations. In addition, Bissell Brothers has started a paid production internship program to help promote diversity in the industry, and their first intern has accepted an offer already. Bissell Brothers Something of Ourselves is brewed with Saaz hops and is available on a limited basis on draft and in 16 o z cans.

Bissell Brothers Something of Ourselves pours clear light yellow with a solid white head. The aroma features some floral hops and bready malt. This is a well balanced, light (4.6% ABV) and easy-drinking pale lager. The malt contributes notes of rice crackers and bread crust. The hops chip in with hints of grass and herbs. Something of Ourselves finishes crisp and clean with minimal aftertaste. Overall, this is a well-constructed lager that helps bring more attention to an important cause in the industry. Hoppy Boston score: 4.25/5.

