Macomb County Prosecutor prepares No Excuse for Elder Abuse presentations

Esther Ann/Unsplash

MACOMB, MI - Crime against our elders has alarmingly gone up over the past decade. On August 25, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced that he is offering “No Excuse for Elder Abuse” presentations, in hopes to spread awareness to seniors and their loved ones through community-based presentations from the Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney of the Senior Crimes Unit and other Senior Crimes Unit staff.

Previously we have discussed the “No Excuse for Elder Abuse” brochure by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The Office acknowledges that the elderly and vulnerable adult communities are more than often at risk to be taken advantage of, viewed as an easy target to criminals, and harmed. Due to that fact, the Senior Crimes Unit is very crucial to the Prosecutor’s Office and Macomb County’s mission to stop elder abuse. The Senior Crime Unit is tasked to serve and protect, and vigorously prosecute anyone who harms Macomb County’s most vulnerable population.

These presentations are hoped to teach seniors and their loved ones to identify and protect themselves from foreign solicitations, telemarketing scams, fraud scams financial exploitations, domestic violence, and elder abuse. A face-to-face talk with Prosecutor Lucido and staff regarding questions and concerns will also be provided.

To schedule a presentation with Prosecutor Lucido, and/or be provided informational brochures and pamphlets on elder abuse, contact Community Relations Director Jennifer Putney at Jennifer.putney@macombgov.org or call 586-469-5642. To view the “No Excuse for Elder Abuse” brochure by Prosecutor Lucido online, click here https://prosecutor.macombgov.org/Prosecutor-Units-SeniorCrime.

The Prosecutor is confident that a collaborative approach is the best assist for the Office in protecting the elderly and vulnerable adult community.

