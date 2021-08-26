Grab your Macomb Business Awards 2021 tickets now

Samuel Pereira/Unsplash

MACOMB, MI - Macomb County announced the return of the Macomb Business Award this year. After its cancellation last year due to COVID-19, Macomb County decided that on September 16, it will celebrate local businesses for their innovations, their resilience, and their generosity.

The Macomb Business Awards is presented by Consumers Energy and will carry more than 100 business nominees. The 2021 event will take place at Jimmy John’s Field in downtown Utica and the doors will be open for networking, refreshments, and hors d’oeuvres at 2:30 p.m. The show itself will start at 3 p.m. until 4.30 p.m., featuring best-selling author and serial entrepreneur Josh Linkner. Get your tickets here for $35 available from August 31.

The businesses that have been nominated fall into the following categories:

Champion of Workplace Culture: This category is for businesses that foster a flexible and creative workplace, and also grant employees to balance work with their personal commitments.

Hometown Hero: This category is for business that supports or have supported the community in an exceptional way throughout the past year (such as, pivoting to produce PPE or sanitation products; donating meals to first responders, etc.).

Diversity and Inclusion Leader: This category is for businesses that continuously cultivate a work environment where diversity is valued as evidenced by inclusive practices.

Hidden Gem: This category is for small businesses with 1-50 employees that offer “made in Macomb” products or services that more people should know about.

Manufacturer of the Year: This category is for manufacturers or suppliers of any size in any industry that is achieving success through its efforts to diversify its customer base, retain employees and/or implement new technologies or efficiencies.

Trailblazer of Future Talent: This category is for businesses that create opportunities for the next generation of Macomb County’s workforce to explore career possibilities and experience work-based learning.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.