Nice Park for the Kids to Explore the World

Mick Haupt/Unsplash

Detroit, MI - Are you aware that the more you come here, the less playgrounds for children? Everything has been replaced by digital technology. Children are taught to play with gadgets rather than having to explore the outside world by playing in the park. In addition, their social skills are also difficult to sharpen because they are more likely to deal with inanimate objects.

It's quite worrying if we think about it, isn't it? Parenting patterns have now changed and shifted to be bad and tend to be indifferent. If you care about your child's upbringing and development, you should allow your child to go outside and explore the outside world. The point here is that it doesn't mean you don't let your child get to know technology, but preferably at an early age, increase your child's time to get to know the outside world rather than the world of technology.

Playing in the park is one thing that can be an option for you. Children can play with their peers and have creative activities there. Here I have some recommendations for parks for your children to play:

1. The Beverly Park in Beverly Hills

Located at 18801 Beverly Road, between Southfield and Evergreen Roads north of 13 Mile.

2. Catalpa Oaks in Southfield

Located at west of Greenfield Road north of 11 Mile.

3. Inglenook Park

Located in Southfield, between Evergreen & Lahser roads.

4. George George Park is located in Clinton Township

Located Moravian between Harrington and Cass Avenue.

5. ADA Playground on Oakway Rd.

Located in Oakway, Detroit, MI 48207.

Let your kids explore the world, okay?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.