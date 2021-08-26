Stylish face masks in downtown Ann Arbor

Liz Vo/Unsplash

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan residents and visitors are required to wear a face mask in both indoor and outdoor public space through an executive order make by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Downtown Ann Arbor retail shops do not fall behind in making the most fashionable face masks to help you remain stylish whilst preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Protecting yourself and others can be cool and sustainable, especially while supporting local retailers. Check out these unique reusable masks from some of the most amazing retail shops in downtown Ann Arbor. But before that, be sure to follow the requirements and recommendations of local and state health officials, the CDC, and your health care provider.

1. Verbena

Verbena is a hip boutique located at 309 S. State Street that is offering stylish clothing and accessories. The business had expanded its selection into stylish face covering with a wide variety of choices of style. For every mask sold, a mask is donated to frontline workers at nursing homes, hospitals, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices across the country. Online purchase is available through its website.

2. The M Den

The M Den has been the University of Michigan Athletics’ official retailer for over 20 years. Offering a huge selection of accessories, merchandise, apparel, and gifts for the U-M fan. Showcase your Wolverine pride while protecting yourself and others near you.

3. Literati

The Literari Bookstore face masks are ready to protect you with their grey cotton chambray and a white screen-printed Literati logo. The Literati masks are available at its 124 E Washington Street store.

