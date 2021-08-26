Fall Internship Program by Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office

Bill Oxford/Unsplash

MACOMB, MI - The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking students interested in the Fall internship program. The internship program was Macomb County Prosecutor, Peter J. Lucido’s one of his top priorities.

Prosecutor Lucido and his staff officiated the unpaid internship program in hopes to provide both undergraduate and law students with real-world law office experience. The Prosecutor’s Office is reaching out directly to colleges, universities, and law schools, and also announcing it through the office’s website and social media platforms. Prosecutor Lucido is looking for highly qualified students to intern in the Prosecutor’s Office.

Over the last month, around 30 interns had completed their pilot summer internship program. An internship in the Prosecutor’s Office looks like this:

Law student interns: writing motions, researching issues, and serving as second chairs to Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys.

Undergraduate interns: learning database and file management, assisting in creating publications for the office, helping with outreach projects, and producing web-based applications.

The internship will take place for 8 to 12 weeks and school credit can be arranged. Though hours are negotiable, interns are expected to work around 10 to 20 hours per week. Interns are expected to provide administrative assistance to the prosecutor and staff in the communications, constituent relations, and general office administration areas. This is a great opportunity to learn and experience the prosecutorial process through real-life daily office activities and occasional attendance of court hearings.

Applicants must at least possess these qualifications:

Enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate-level academic program

Possess strong written and verbal communication skills

Click here to see the position descriptions for this internship program.

Submit your resume and cover letter to:

Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido

One South Main

Mount Clemens, MI 48043

Email: prosecutorlucido@macombgov.org

