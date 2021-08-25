Camping in Detroit is Fun!

Tegan Mierle/Unsplash

Holidays during this pandemic are one of the important things when humans experience high levels of boredom and are hit by stress. Being in the house is something that is already sickening for many people because of the lock-down system. This was done to reduce the increase in the number of victims of COVID-19.

Therefore, many people choose to travel nature in clean air and free from crowds. For some reason, traveling in the wild is actually allowed because according to several surveys, free air in nature is actually protected from the Covid-19 attack.

Camping is one option if you want to enjoy a vacation in the wild. Camping with people you love and having fun time is one of the right choices. If you agree with the idea, I can give you some recommended camping spots for you:

1. Serenity at Sugar Springs

In this place you will get Vans and truck campers, 2 sites, Up to 3 guests per site, Park at listing, ADA access. The location is near Fort Malden National Historic Site, Sterling State Park.

2. RV/Vehicle - Organic Farm Ann Arbor

In this place you will have to bring your own tents, vans and truck campers, trailers, RVs, and get 3 sites, The location is in Hayes State Park, Seven Lakes State Park.

3. Tent Only - Organic Farm Ann Arbor

In this place you have to bring your own tents and get 9 sites, Up to 8 guests per site, Walk to listing, ADA access.

So the three above can be an option for you to spend a camping holiday with the people you love. So what are you waiting for? Go and have a fun vacation in the great outdoors!

