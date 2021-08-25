Spend the summer watching car races

sippakorn yamkasikorn/Unsplash

Detroit, MI - Car racing is one of the most popular sports activities. Spending your summer watching car races can be a great way to spend your day. You can enjoy an exciting race under the hot sun. Sounds very interesting or not? You want to try it but you don't know anything about it? You don't know where the car race is located? Here's what I've been looking for you :

1. M1 Concourse

This place is good for kids and the staff does a good job. Open for 24 hours every day. Located at 164 S Blvd W Pontiac, MI 48341.

2. Flat Rock Speedway

This place is beautiful for the night during the day it is advisable to bring glasses and a scarf to avoid the sun. Located at14041 S Telegraph Carleton, MI 48117.

3. Milan Dragway

Even if you don't know drag racing, you can have a great experience. And there is plenty of seating on both sides so you can see the car racing action more freely and fun. Located at 10860 Plank Rd Milan, MI 4816

4. Waterford Hills Open Track

There are NO Speed Limits on the track! This place is one of the fun places for you guys to visit! You can't miss Located at 4770 Waterford Rd Clarkston, MI 48346.

What are you waiting for? Go out there and enjoy the race!

