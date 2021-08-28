Breckenridge Recreation Will Take Over Maverick Sports Ownership in 2022

BRECKENRIDGE, CO – Maverick Sports Promotions has sold three iconic trail-based special events to the Town of Breckenridge Recreation Department. Those are the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race, the Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike race series, and the Mountain Bike Junior League.

Jeff "Westy" Westcott, the owner of Maverick Sports, will continue to work with Breckenridge Recreation to offer services for these events while keeping control of the company's other events. For the 2021 race season, Maverick Sports has been organizing and producing these events, with Breckenridge Recreation taking over in 2022.

Mountain biking and special events are pillars for Breckenridge Recreation, which includes child mountain bike camps, the Summit Trail Running Series, the Independence Day 10K, and the Oktoberfest 5K.

Scott Reid, Director of Recreation said that they've known Westy for a long time, and when Westy said of letting go of a portion of his portfolio, they felt the town would be a fantastic fit for them.

The department had 360 people sign up for 20 week-long mountain biking camp programs this summer. Throughout the summer, Breckenridge Recreation personnel worked at Maverick Sports events in preparation for them to be fully functional in 2022.

Maverick Sports Promotions began producing the Summit Mountain Challenge and Firecracker 50 in 2001. Maverick will continue to supply timing services and produce the Imperial Challenge and Breck Crest Mountain Marathon for the bought events.

Breckenridge Recreation's trail-based events are taking place on a combination of public, Summit County, and US Forest Service trails, as well as private property.

Click here or contact (970) 453-1734 for more information on Breckenridge Recreation's camps and events.

