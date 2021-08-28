Boulder’s Best Breakfast Spot to Start the Day

BOULDER, CO – Craving for healthy and tasty breakfast menus? Or do you started to feel bored with the same breakfast menu every day? Boulder has some of the best breakfast joints that are worth trying. Many award-winning cafés and also restaurants that have been running for decades are available across Boulder.

Try these breakfast spot recommendations in Boulder to start your day with good food and a delicious treat

SNOOZE A.M. EATERY

Located on Pearl Street Mall in Downtown Boulder, Snooze A.M. Eatery provides some of the most vibrant breakfast menus to start the day. With their signature pancakes, omelets, burrito, sandwich, taco, and even seasonal menus, Snooze A.M Eatery has passed 4.6 stars on Google Review. Along with the food menu, refreshing beverages are also available for the morning people.

FOOLISH CRAIG’S CAFÉ

Foolish Craig’s Café is an award-winning café that has been providing one of the best menus in Boulder since 1998. Not only for breakfast, but Foolish Craig’s Café also provides lunch, brunch, and drinks menus as well. One of the special things about this café is that they use fresh local products raised by Colorado local suppliers. Foolish Craig’s Café has Gluten Free and Vegetarian menus as well, any requests from customers are welcomed.

WALNUT CAFÉ

Last but not least, Walnut Café, the local favorite café for more than 30 years. They offer breakfast meals, lunch, drinks, and kids' menus. Some of the most favorite menus are Pesto Quesadilla, Huevos Rancheros, Duzer-rrito, and many more. Every money you spend on breakfast burrito in Walnut Café, $1.00 is going to be donated to the KRD fund.

