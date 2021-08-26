Adams County Voted to Opt-out of the Tri-County Mask Mandate, Leaving Arapahoe as the Only One Undecided

Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

ADAMS COUNTY, CO – On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Adams County voted to opt out of the Tri-County Health Department order that requires every kid at 2 - 11 years old age to wear face-covering in indoor school activity and child care settings. This mandate also addressed every individual who works and interacts with the kids to wear a face mask.

“I do believe in masks, however, this particular health order is flawed and for that reason, we are opting out of the public health order for masks,” said Eva J. Henry, the Adams County Commissioner’s board chair.

The vote discussion was held due to the anti-mask protest rally by the parents outside the Adams County Government Center. After a long discussion, the majority of the board voted for opting out, while some of the board still voted against opting out.

Emma Pinter, one of the commissioners that voted against opting out, became emotional as she said “I would implore my colleagues to use our authority that we have delegated to Tri-County health and take the recommendation seriously and follow this order, which is designed to protect our children”.

Adams County became the second county that opts out of the mask mandate, Douglas County has become the first to opt-out of the same mandate on August 19, 2021. This leaving Arapahoe County as the only one that remains undecided, but Arapahoe will hold a study session regarding this order on August 30, and still gathering feedback from residents until August 28, 2021.

However, despite the county’s decision to opt-out, every individual school district still has the authority to choose whether they are going to implement the mask mandate or not.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.