Valor Christian High School is Under Criticism after Two Coaches Forced to Leave the Job for Being Gay

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO – Valor Christian High School is currently being in the spotlight as their volleyball coach, Inoke Tonga, was forced to leave the job for being gay. The school administration found out about Tonga’s sexuality from his social media post indicating that Tonga is gay. The school official gave him two options: denounce being gay, or leave. Tonga said in an interview that the school can’t put the kids at risk by having him in front of them.

Turns out, this is not the first time Valor Christian High School has forced their personnel to leave the job over personal sexual reasons. In 2019, Lauren Benner was chosen as Valor Christian High School’s coach of the year. But one year after, the coach was pushed out of the job because she is gay.

The school official has shared their statement, saying that they embrace, loves, and respects all participants in the school community. “As a Christian faith community, Valor requires its staff, faculty, and volunteer leaders to agree with Valor’s Christian beliefs set forth in our Statement of Beliefs and in other policies, and to live in accordance with such beliefs,” said Nancy Columbia, the marketing coordinator of Valor Christian High School.

Lots of comments are popping up on social media, some Twitter users also give their responses regarding this issue.

“This is nothing but discrimination and bigotry. Periodt!!” tweet by @BlueWave215

“A whole lot of messed up minds in these “Christian” schools” - @azme13

“This lawsuit is going to be epic” - @capitalbalance

“You have my support.” - @KozlowDeette

