The Town of Castle Rock: Meet your Councilmember – Open Houses Start Sept. 9

CASTLE ROCK, CO - The Town of Castle Rock Council invites you to join a series of open houses and engage in one-on-one interactions with the Councilmembers and staff to learn about the town's projects, policies, and updates in an informal way and spontaneous way.

You can bring your family to your nearest firehouse. There will be five open houses from five districts throughout September.

You will get to meet with the Town departments such as Police, Fire and Rescue, Water, Finance, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and Development Services. Stay as long as you like and get the opportunity to ask any questions you have about the town, discuss any important issues, and give feedback to the town staff.

The event will also have a children's story time with the Castle Rock Fire and Rescue and Castle Rock Police Department.

The schedule of the open houses is as follows:

District 1 and 3

October 14, at Fire Station 154, 3801 Prairie Hawk Drive

Open house with Councilmember Ryan Hollingshead and Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Bracken

District 2

September 23, at Fire Station 155, 3833 Crowfoot Valley Road

Open house with Councilmember Laura Cavey

District 4

September 16, at Fire Station 151, 300 N. Perry St.

Open house with Councilmember Desiree LaFleur

District 5

September 30, at Fire Station 153, 5463 E. Sovereign St.

Open House with Councilmember Caryn Johnson

District 6

September 9, at Fire Station 152, 485 Crystal Valley Pkwy.

Open House with Councilmembers Tim Dietz

If you are not sure which district you are in, you can click the link here and check it.

