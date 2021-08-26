Vintage Base Ball Will Come Back in Windsor Harvest Festival

Jen Theodore/Unsplash

WINDSOR, CO - Vintage Baseball returns to Windsor. It is confirmed by the match of the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association against the Sugar Tramps Base Ball Club at the annual Windsor Harvest Festival.

Laura Browarny, culture supervisor for the Town of Windsor said that it is not just a traditional game of baseball, it's a community unit and an embrace of one of America's long-time favorite sports. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m at Eastman Park.

The uniqueness of the Vintage Baseball is traditionally without the use of gloves, India rubber and yarn to make the ball, and a wooden bat. There are some of the Vintage Baseball Rules according to the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association (CVBBA), such as the base is made of canvas 30 yards apart, the ball must be thrown as close as possible above the home base if the ball is caught after its first bounce, it is out.

The invitation is given to residents aged 16 years or older to participate in this old age game. Who interested in playing may register to join the team by calling 970-674-3521 or emailing museums@windsorgov.com. Very limited places will be filled in order of arrival. Uniforms will be provided and spectators are encouraged to bring their seats to cheer the players on and learn more about the game.

Besides this event, the Windsor Harvest Festival also offers a variety of activities from 4 to 6 September. Further information can be checked at recreationliveshere.com/HarvestFest or social media Facebook and Instagram @windsorprc.