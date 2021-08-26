Denver, CO

Colorado Department of Transportation Inform Overnight Closures of I-25 for Three Nights Start on August 25

DENVER, CO - On August 25 - 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Northbound Interstate 25 will close at the County Line Intersection, or Exit 163, just north of Monument. This is enforced to maximize paving operations.

For that, a detour will be enforced. I-25 traffic north will funnel into one lane south of the County Line Road bridge, then detour around the closure using the newly constructed off-and on-ramp northbound I-25 on County Line Road. Use the intersection of Colorado Highway 105 (exit 161) for local access and access north of I-25. For knowing detour map, check the page.

As long as the detour is in effect, in order to maintain safety and smooth traffic, the County Line Road Bridge above I-25 will also be closed to all traffic flow. It follows a scheduled four-day closure of the intersection opening Saturday, August 21, and the extended closure of ramp I-25 northward opening Monday, August 23 on County Line Road.

Besides informing the overnight closures of I-25, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CODT) also announce the project which is repairing 18 miles of I-25 between Monuments and Castle Rock by road widening from two become three lanes in each direction.

The new Colorado Line is planned to operate as an Express Line, which has faster travel times for motorists. The Express Line will be free for vehicles with three or more people and motorbikes. All travelers will have the option of taking the general-purpose line for free. Also, remember to reduce the speed while driving at the Cone Zone.

