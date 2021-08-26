Fall Citizen Academy : Arapahoe Sheriff Invites People To Experience Real-Life Scenarios of Sheriff Jobs

Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – Ever feel curious about what the sheriff does in their daily job? Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office will hold an open public event called “Fall Citizen Academy” from October 5 to 30, 2021.

Has been held since 1995, this academy will provide several activities for participants to experience behind the scene and real-life scenarios such as learn about the bomb robot, watch police dogs in action, learn about the SWAT Unit, and many more.

Being held four times a year, this academy will have 5-week activities, starting from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and two classes on Saturdays. Arapahoe Sheriff is now inviting citizens and open applications for those who want to join and explore the sheriff's daily jobs. Better be quick because this event is limited to 25 people only, people who come first will get the seat, and this event will not have any waiting list.

For registration, citizens are only required to complete the application form on this link, submit a copy of photo ID or driver’s license, and return it to Deputy Jason Presley by email or send it to the office.

This event is free and only open to adults with a minimum age of 21 years old. Besides the academy for adults, Arapahoe Sheriff also provides “Youth Citizen Academy”, open to the youth age 14 to 18 years old, where the young attendees will get a closer inside look and learn about patrol, detention, K-9, bomb squad, and investigations.

Find more about the event by visiting Arapahoe Sheriff’s official website or browse the Arapahoe Sheriff social media to keep updated about recent events and news.

