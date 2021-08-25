Things to Expect at the Fan Expo Denver Special Edition this October

Mulyadi/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The 2021 Halloween weekend will be more exciting as Fan Expo Denver Special Edition will be held for three days on October 29 – 31, 2021 at Denver’s Colorado Convention Center. Even though this year's event will be slightly smaller in capacity, because it will be 75% of the size planned for Fan Expo Denver 2022, but it doesn’t reduce the fun of the ultimate playgrounds for movies, comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming fans.

The tickets for the expo are now on sale at the Fan Expo Denver’s official website, with the price starting from $35 for single-day packages to $349 for VIP packages.

Many celebrities from well-known movies are going to make an appearance at the expo. Gates McFadden, Zachary Quinto and William Shatner from “Star Trek”, Ray Fisher from “Justice League”, Billie Piper and Christopher Eccleston from “Doctor Who”, Javicia Leslie from “Batwoman”, Rachel Skarsten from “Birds of Prey”, Giancarlo Esposito from “The Mandalorian”, and many more will greet the fans in the expo.

Want to meet the person behind your favorite comic books? Incredible comic creators are also expected to attend the event. Greg Capullo (Death Metal), Chad Hardin (Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman), Mark Russell (Fantastic Four), and JK Woodward (Star Trek) are some of the creator lineups.

Lots of anime characters loved by the anime fans will also attend the expo as well. Game fans will also have exciting experiences as a ton of gamers will gather in the expo. Other activities in The Fan Expo are taking pictures with favorite celebrities and an autograph session where fans can interact with their faves. Find more about the event by visiting the Fan Expo Denver’s official website.

