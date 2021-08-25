Taste of Colorado is back in September 2021! Here is Some Information about the Event

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual Taste of Colorado festival is finally back again in 2021.

The event will be held for three days on Labor Day, started from September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., to September 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Different from the last event in 2019 which was located at Civic Center Park, Taste of Colorado 2021 will take place across the street of Downtown Denver, at Pedestrian Mall.

Downtown Denver Partnership decided to transform the look of the festival to protect the health and safety of the community and businesses as it becomes their main focus this year. The long-awaited event will have several fine foods with Colorado-centric menus from more than 20 restaurants, unique products from more than 50 local marketplace booths, visual arts, several free events, and three music stages with more than 30 musicians line up to hype up the Labor Day’s weekend.

This year's event will be exciting for kids as well. Trampoline, giant inflatables, toddler play place, and best entertainers are available to cheer up the kids.

Since 1895, Taste of Colorado has always highlighted and celebrated the city’s cultures, along with local restaurateurs, artists, and musicians. The admission fee to enter this event is free, it is open for anyone who wants to explore the Colorado cultures, have some tasty foods, enjoy music performances, and shopping.

For business owners, vendors, artists, and musicians who want to take part in this beloved annual event, please visit the event's website for more information about the partnership program.

