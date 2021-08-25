2021 Douglas County Citizen Disaster Preparedness Training

Issy Bailey/Unsplash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - The Douglas County Office of Emergency Management invites the citizen of Douglas County to register for the Citizen Disaster Preparedness Training. The series of classes begin on September 8th, 2021.

The Douglas County Office of Emergency Managemen (OEM) is the main hub for disaster management and training, homeland security, emergency preparedness and education, multi-agency cooperation, and emergency medical and trauma system coordination in the county.

The training offered has been developed to teach the basic organization skills to save you and your loved ones during a disaster. The training will utilize the national Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training curriculum.

The course curriculum will cover various topics, namely emergency preparedness, fire safety, emergency medical operations, stop the bleed, light search and rescue operations, incident command system and organization, disaster psychology, terrorism, course review, and final disaster simulation.

The classes will take place at Douglas County Justice Center, 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock on every Wednesday from September 8 - October 13 at 6 - 9 p.m., and the last session will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Students must complete all 26 hours of courses to receive a certificate of completion. Class size is limited.

To pass the preliminary background check, students of the training need to be at least 18 years old and able to provide a copy of their valid Driver's Licence. The Citizen Disaster Preparedness Training is free of charge.

To enroll in the program, you can contact Anne Walton at (303) 814-4356 or email alwalton@dcsheriff.net

