The Huerfano County Board of County Commissioners is Accepting 2022 Funding Requests

Firmbee.com/Unsplash

HUERFANO COUNTY, CO - The Huerfano County Board of County Commissioners is accepting funding requests from non-profit organizations and local communities to be considered in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget. The registration can be done by inputting organization data via the following link: https://forms.gle/TNnq9YYohnsADXSW8.

There will be four sections on the form. The first section contains general information regarding the organization, the second section is about planning and detail requests, the third section focus on the financial status, and the last section is questioning about legal status.

Through this form, information will be collected that can be a consideration and the reasons why the organization should be accepted the funding proposal. What interested organizations need to prepare are a strong mission and vision, and have the best organization’s plan for sustainability action.

The answers and explanations are expected to be short and clear because all requests will be carefully checked and prioritized based on the information provided.

The kind of requests that can be submitted is a project and general operating proposal. Then, organizations that reach the later round will be requested for further information as material for consideration of County Funds. That additional information may include such things as tax returns or annual financial statements.

Please pay attention that unincorporated groups may use a fiscal sponsor to receive funds on their behalf. Besides that, non-profit status is not required, but funds must be used for a community purpose and benefit. Submit the request before the deadline, September 10 at 16:00.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.