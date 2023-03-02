Apollo, important god of Greek mythology - Son of Zeus and Leto

Apollo – actually called Apollon in Greek mythology - is the god of sun,music,medicine, poetry and the fine art. The god was born of Zeus and Leto (goddess of the dark nights). He belongs to the Olympian gods who have Mount Olympus as their abode.

Photo by Apollo

Apollo had no complaints about sacrifices. In all of Greek mythology, the sun god was the most revered god. The Greeks also often called him Apollon. For many, the god was a symbol of reasonableness and rational thinking.

Birth

Hera was furious when she noticed that her husband Zeus felt love for the goddess Leto. She therefore banished the goddess to earth, declaring that any mortal who would take pity on her would incur her eternal wrath.

After many wanderings Leto ended up on the island of Delos with the help of the god Poseidon. The sea god brought her to the island by sending a dolphin to sit on. Especially for Leto, Poseidon had called up the island of Delus from the depths of the sea. On this island Zeus visited her. He gave her the twins Apollo and Artemis (Diana). They became the gods of the sun and moon respectively.

After his birth, the goddess Themis bestowed nectar and ambrosia on the newborn. Apollo is said to have immediately grown into a handsome and strong young man and exclaimed:

“The harp will be dear to me and the bow, and to men I will proclaim the unfailing will of Zeus.”

Among the male gods, Apollo was the most important after Zeus. He often acted as spokesman for the supreme god. The laurel, swan and dolphin are dedicated to Apollo. Depictions usually show Apollo with his bow. His arrows never missed, and he regularly fought the overconfident with them.

Oracle

At least five temples were built for Apollo. The most important was in Delphi. It became famous for its oracle. This oracle was closed by order of Emperor Theodosius in the year 394 AD. Currently only a ruin can be seen. The floor and six pillars have survived.

In the so-called Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the priestess Pythia passed on words from Apollo. Apollo is said to have conquered the oracle of Delphi by slaying the dragon Python (see image above). The oracle at Delphi was the most important oracle in Greece

