Aphrodite, goddess of feminine beauty

Aphrodite is the goddess of female beauty, love, sexuality, and fertility in Greek mythology . There are several stories about the birth of the goddess, who, like the other main gods, had her residence on Mount Olympus . The Roman equivalent of the deity is Venus. The goddess probably evolved from the Phoenician goddess Astarte. However, the Greeks are said to have reformed the god in such a way that she eventually became a truly Greek goddess.

According to the historian Homer , Aphrodite is the daughter of Zeus and the nymph Dione . Others believe she is the daughter of Uranus and goddess of the day, Hemera.

Still others believe that Aphrodite sprang from the foam of the sea. This is said to have happened when Uranus wanted to have sexual intercourse with Earth ( Gaea ). His son Cronus wanted to prevent this and castrated him with a sickle. Uranus’ genitals fell into the sea, and foam developed around the member from which an already grown Aphrodite emerged. The wind god Zephyros blew her into a shell and took her to Cyprus. In classical antiquity, the shell symbolized the vagina.

Around 1483, the Italian painter Sandro Botticelli made a famous painting about the birth of Venus, commissioned by Lorenzo de’ Medici. It hangs in the Uffizi Gallery in the Italian city of Florence . A detail of this painting has been used as an image on one of the Italian euro coins.

According to the stories, flowers spontaneously sprouted everywhere as soon as Aphrodite put her feet somewhere.

On Mount Olympus, the supreme god Zeus had also noticed how beautiful Aphrodite was. He made advances, but they went unanswered. As punishment, Zeus forced her to marry the ugliest god of Olympus: the crippled blacksmith Hephaistos. However, Aphrodite was not very faithful to her husband. She had several lovers. God of War Ares was her most famous lover. She had several children with him. The most famous of these is the god of love, Eros.

