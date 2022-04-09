Two Killings in Eight Days on the East Side Forces Neighbors Make a Call to Action.

Ken5

A residence in east San Antonio's 300 block of Belmont has been broken into, its windows smashed, its walls slashed, and its concrete steps riddled with gunshot holes.

As KENS 5 Eyewitness News reported, "One man was killed, and another was wounded by multiple gunshots early Friday morning when a group of men stormed a house and opened fire. In addition, San Antonio Police say an 18-year-old man walking down the street nearby was shot in the hip.."

About 75 shell casings, with bullets of various calibers, were found in the street outside the house, according to police.

According to eyewitnesses, many street-level cameras may have filmed the incident, but police have identified no suspects or vehicles yet.

Avanti Boyce, a 19-year-old student, was shot and died on March 31 as he tried to flee from his assailant on Hays Street one mile away.

As a result of Friday's two deadly shootings, an east San Antonio neighborhood volunteer issued a call to action.

Big Mama's Safe House is run by activist Bennie Price, who grew up in the neighborhood.

A few yards away from where Boyce died, he invited the leaders of other area clubs to gather at a community center.

The gathering came to a close with these words from Price: "My impression is that our first community meeting went well. In this community, we have a group of people who say they will work together to be a more powerful force in the fight against crime."

According to San Antonio Rising Stars' Charles Sattiewhite, Price made the right decision by stepping forward.

"We tend to keep to ourselves a lot, don't we? However, this is just the beginning of a new seed that has been sown, and "Sattiewhite said this.

Basketball leagues and constructive options for young people in the community are essential, according to Sattiewhite.

It's time to start planting seeds in these youngsters because what has been put in them must be removed and replaced with something extraordinary, Sattiewhite stated.

According to Price, it's too late to discuss who is ready to go to work with his partners anymore.

"Is it possible for me to come here at least once a month? There is a lot of work to be done if three organizations are present. "According to what Price had to say,

Price hopes that others will join him in this endeavor.

"We want to deliver more resources to the folks where they can benefit from them," Price added.

According to Price, he expects to be able to provide mentorship at surrounding schools as the program gains traction,

Gun violence and gang activity, according to Price, must be curtailed.

This, according to Sattiewhite: "We will guide them in the proper route, and by the time we release them, they will already be capable of making the right judgments."

As a result, the San Antonio Police Department has secured an arrest warrant for the guy they believe killed Boyce. He is a known gang member in both east and west San Antonio, according to the police. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please dial 210-207-7635.

The Medical Examiner has not revealed the victim's identity in the Belmont incident because they have not alerted his family. It was impossible to get any information on the other two victims of the shooting. Because of the Fiesta holiday, SAPD could not provide any information on the search for possible suspects.