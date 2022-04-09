Noam Chomsky: Putin’s Greatest Fear isn't Nato But Increasing Liberal Democracy in Ukraine





Chomsky first came face to face with the dangers of foreign aggression when he was just ten years old. During a recent video conversation, Chomsky recalls writing his first article for the elementary school newspaper about the fall of Barcelona in 1939. In this book, the "cloud of fascism" spread around the globe.

He said, "I haven't changed my opinion since; it has only gotten worse." Chomsky warned me that we were "approaching the most catastrophic period in human history due to the climate problem and the potential of nuclear war." We are now faced with the possibility of the extinction of human civilization as we know it.

Chomsky's retirement from public life at the ripe old age of 93 as the worlds most quoted living intellectual is understandable. But in a period of constant crisis, he retains the moral fire of a young radical - more concerned with the world's death than his own. This man, Dylan Thomas's warning, or what Chomsky calls the "Bicycle Theory: If You Keep Going Fast, You Don't Fall Off," — he's the embodiment of the latter.

The book Chronicles of Dissent, a collection of conversations between David Barsamian and Chomsky from 1984 to 1996, is the subject of our discussion. However, the backdrop is the conflict in Ukraine; a topic Chomsky is well-versed in.

He called it "monstrous" for Ukraine. Chomsky's father was born in present-day Ukraine and came to the United States in 1913 to avoid fighting in the tsarist army; his mother was born in Belarus. The detractors who accuse Chomsky of not condemning any anti-Western regime have no choice but to accept his stance on Vladimir Putin's criminal assault.

Then there's the caveat: "Why did he do it?"

This question can be approached in two ways. First, Westerners have a penchant for digging into Putin's deranged mind to try and figure out what's going on inside his head.

"The second option is to look at the facts, such as the strong policy declaration issued by the United States in September 2021, which called for more military cooperation with Ukraine and the sending of modern military weaponry as part of Ukraine's plan to join Nato. We have no idea which option is better, so go ahead and make your choice. But unfortunately, as far as we can tell, the situation in Ukraine is only going to get worse. And if we don't take advantage of the possibilities for a negotiated settlement, we may end up in a nuclear war."

Concerning the claim that Russia's greatest worry is the growth of democracy in Ukraine and Russia's "near abroad," how does he respond?

Democracy is a significant priority for Vladimir Putin, just like us. Unfortunately, as long as it's possible to see through US propaganda, the US has a long history of weakening and destroying democracies worldwide.

Is it mandatory that I go through this?

From Iran in 1953 through Chile in 1973 and beyond. We're now meant to honor and appreciate Washington's extraordinary dedication to sovereignty and democracy despite this. It doesn't matter what happened in the past. Let others deal with that.

What about the enlargement of NATO?" [US secretary of state James Baker] and president George H.W. Bush made an unequivocal and unmistakable pledge to Gorbachev that if he agreed to allow a united Germany to rejoin Nato, the US would make sure that there would be no advance eastward even an inch. Many people are lying about this right now."

In 1990, Noam Chomsky said that "if the Nuremberg laws were enforced, then every postwar American president would have been executed," He was particularly critical of Joe Biden.

In response to Vice President Joe Biden's recent assertion that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," he added, "It's certainly right to feel moral outrage."

However, it would be even more progress if we were outraged by other terrible injustices. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are on the verge of famine.

Why?

Markets are stocked with food. But on the other hand, people with little money must watch helplessly as their children go hungry because they cannot afford to buy food.

Why?

Afghanistan's funds have been held in New York banks by the United States and Britain, and they will not be released.

Anyone who has read Noam Chomsky's many books and pamphlets will be familiar with his disdain for the hypocrisies and contradictions of US foreign policy (his first political work, American Power and the New Mandarins, released in 1969, predicted the US defeat in Vietnam). However, he is possibly most engrossed when addressing Donald Trump's prospective come back and the current climate problem.

In the early 1930s, I was old enough to recall it. "His frightening reminiscence brought back recollections of the past. Listening to Hitler's words on the radio brought back memories to me. I was six years old and had no idea what they were saying. It was easy to understand the tone. As if it wasn't scary enough, it was even more so. And you can't help but think of this when you see one of Trump's rallies. In other words, this is what we're up against."

Chomsky, who calls himself an anarcho-syndicalist or libertarian socialist, disclosed that he had voted Republican in the past ("like them or not, they were an authentic party," he said). In any case, he now claimed that they were a fierce rebellion.

"The Republican Party's worshipful base scarcely views climate change as a significant problem due to Trump's obsession. "

Like one of his heroes, Bertrand Russell, Chomsky continues to be a dissident thinker in the face of such existential dangers (who lived to 97 and similarly straddled politics and philosophy). People who love and hate him still send him emails. He teaches linguistics at the University of Arizona, where he lives with his second wife from Brazil.

In addition, Chomsky remains active in British politics. He told me that the decision to leave the EU was a "severe error," he told me. "It means that Britain will be driven to drift even more into subjugation to the United States," he said. This, in my opinion, is a calamity. But, in terms of the Conservative Party, what does this mean? They'll be able to get away with it because they've done a fantastic job of lying about other things and getting away with it.

In Tony Blair's manner, Thatcher-lite, Keir Starmer's Labour Party is a "reliably submissive to power" party that "won't ruffle the feathers of either the United States or anyone significant in Britain."

Gramsci, an Italian Marxist, recommended that revolutionaries keep a mixture of "pessimism and optimism" in their minds.

When asked about - "What gives him hope?"

There is no joking around regarding civil disobedience; I've been a part of it for most of my life. When I was jailed in 1967 for protesting the Vietnam War, I shared a cell with Norman Mailer. Unfortunately, I'm too old for it anymore. But, even though it's unpleasant, they're willing to go through it.

Many young people are outraged by the behavior of the older generation, and they are devoted to stopping this lunacy before it eats us all. So that's what we're hoping for."