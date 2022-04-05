Imports of Russian Oil Increased by 43% Imports of Russian Oil Increased by 43%

As Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov revealed on Sunday, the United States has raised its crude oil imports from Russia by 43 percent, or 100,000 barrels per day, during the past week.

As Popov pointed out in an interview with the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, the United States compelled Europe to impose sanctions on Russia while simultaneously continuing to import Russian oil at a rate of 43 percent higher than the previous week's supply level of 100,000 barrels per day.

A similar "surprise" has been predicted by the deputy secretary of the UN Security Council for the European Union.

According to him, "Washington does not enable Europeans to adopt such measures at this moment."

Mineral fertilizer exports from Russia were also permitted by the United States because they were deemed "essential items," Popov said.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the two separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states on February 21, a number of countries, including the United States, have slapped new sanctions on the Russian Federation.

Three days later, Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine had requested assistance in the face of Kyiv aggression, and he responded by launching a "special military operation" in the country.

Russian aggression in Ukraine has been strongly condemned by the United States and Europe, which have responded with a slew of individual and sectoral sanctions aimed at inflicting the greatest amount of harm on the Russian economy in order to exert the greatest amount of pressure on the Russian leadership.