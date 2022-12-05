I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!

I have always been infatuated with cottages like the ones you find in England. One sees them in small villages, with flowers of various colors and shapes partially obscuring the path to the front door. Unfortunately, I live in the U.S. in a suburb where my house is not at all cottage-like and the only resemblance it has to one is that it’s small! I didn’t let that stop me from accomplishing at least a semblance of my dream cottage, however. Read on to find out what I did on a budget to transform my somewhat boring, contemporary house into my fantasy cottage.

The first thing I had to decide was what kind of cottage my house already leaned toward. I decided a farmhouse cottage theme would be the easiest to accomplish. Not only were people selling farmhouse furniture in online marketplaces for much less than they paid for them, but I already had some pieces that, with a lick of white paint, could blend nicely with whatever I decided to purchase second-hand.

Living room Photo by Susan Warwas

Living room Photo by Susan Warwas

Dining room Photo by Susan Warwas

Entry hall Photo by Susan Warwas

Kitchen with painted cabinets Photo by Susan Warwas

Next came choosing a paint color for the walls. I chose a sage/mint tone, which was calming and which I had seen in a lot of cottages in TV shows. Then I painted my kitchen cabinets a soft, warm white. On the windows, I used curtains in a flowery fabric which blended nicely with the wall paint.

I bought vintage reproductions of impressionistic landscapes or flowers in vases second-hand. This way the pieces were already framed, saving money. I also used some of my own watercolors of birds and flowers-Talk about staying within the budget! Feminine coverlets on the owner’s suite bed and a few vases of very realistic silk flowers from the craft store completed the transformation. I was quite pleased with the makeover and still had some money left in my account for food!

So if you are like me, and want your own French country, Beachside, English or Farmhouse cottage, try my budget ideas and you, too, can live out your fantasy without breaking the bank!