Who Makes A Good Owner for a Guinea Pig?

Chip surveys his freshly cleaned cage! Photo by Susan Warwas

Guinea pigs are furry, adorable, funny pets! One can find them in independent pet stores, online market places, and large chain pet stores. In fact, they are so cute that people may find themselves buying one impulsively without doing their research. This article will help highlight who might make a good owner for one of these creatures.

Because hawks are one of their ancestors‘ natural predators, a guinea pig still has its wild instincts which tells it to run and hide when it sees a shadow or movement from above. This can be frustrating for children who want to pet the animal and so it may not hold his or her attention for very long.

Holding a Guinea pig and petting it is okay if done correctly, but the critter really won’t enjoy this for very long-And it won’t enjoy it AT ALL if it is dropped, or made to do somersaults involuntarily! A parent would need to supervise very closely for the short time the child would be holding the pet. A parent will also need to be prepared to help a child clean the cage, because it must be done very often. The cages can be large since the animals need a lot of exercise.

I feel that with a parents help, a child might enjoy a guinea pig as a pet for awhile. However, a BETTER owner for guinea pigs are, in my opinion, adults who like structure and routine. This is due to the guinea pigs also liking routine. For instance, I clean my pigs’ cage every day. It takes 15-20 minutes, but is best done on a schedule that is the same day after day. A routine consisting of being fed at the same time every day and having their cage cleaned at the same time every day keeps these cuties feeling safe and happy, in my opinion.

So yes, children can have guinea pigs as pets, but they are more work to take care of than they might enjoy. The average child may quickly become bored and impatient because the animals are always running away and hiding. For this reason, a parent must be prepared to help and supervise a great deal. But for an adult who has a love for routine and gains satisfaction from making a small animal healthy and happy, then this person would, in my opinion, make a fantastic owner for a Guinea pig!