Zeldin's message about crime in New York Governor's Race

Newsing the States

Unlike other Republican Candidates, instead of slamming democrats for inflation, Lee Zeldin discussed crime.

Candidate of GOD (a Republican Party of the USA) for governor, Lee Zeldin has spent most of the year discussing against violent crimes, unprovoked attacks on the subways and shootings. Zeldin demonstrated the stories of robberies in trains, stabbings, people being thrown or dragged onto the tracks by strangers, and the incident of women in green leotards attacking two women on a train.

He stated,

"I'll tell you what: A lot of people are telling me that they’re keeping their head on a swivel more than ever before, outside a subway station in Queens days after a subway rider was pushed onto the tracks. “People are walking these streets in a way like they’re in a combat zone.”

People from republican are talking more about the crime rather than democrats and other topics. Information gathered from the recent debate from Georgia to Michigan and Wisconsin,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3km7J1_0imIRIum00
AP

GOD members have been attacking democrats by saying they're paying less attention to crimes, and in New York these crime debates and messages are being a reason as the race between Zeldin, a four-term U.S. Congressmen, and Democratic GOV Kathy Hochul.

Democratic Strategist Jon Reinish stated,"New Yorkers in cities are very, very frustrated by several years of a visible and palpable spike in crime and erosion in quality of life, there are voters on the table who would normally be off the table."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9rrv_0imIRIum00
AP

“New Yorkers in cities are very, very frustrated by several years of a visible and palpable spike in crime and erosion in quality of life, There are voters on the table who would normally be off the table.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# zeldin# new york# governor# NYC# elections

Comments / 0

Published by

Based in New York City, We provide accurate information regarding the current events happening in the States.

New York, NY
26 followers

More from Newsing the States

New York City, NY

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.

A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.

Read full story
7 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.

At 9:11 am, October 24, Monday, St. Louis Police department received a 911 call regarding the presence of an active Gunman in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, Missouri. When officers arrived on the scene at 9:15 am, students were rushing out of the school, informing them that a shooter was inside with a “long gun”.

Read full story
Bristol, CT

Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.

A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Funeral of Alison Russo

She was a Hero, and She's still a Hero. Alison Russo was the first person to attend the first 9/11, and 25,000 911 calls for the New York City in her lifespan with EMS. The menace pierced her 20 times. When this happened, she was on the sidewalk near Astoria Station, where Alison used to work. The attack was unprovoked, and the man was a stranger.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Smoking out from Governors Island Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan.

In New York City, Dark Smoke, Billow and Flames were visible on the Saturday afternoon. The bright sky was barged by a Billow of thick Black Smoke in Lower Manhattan. The smoke was billowing up from the roof of the building.

Read full story

Philosophy of Time and Space

Space and Time both holds a different place in the world of philosophy. They both have their value and aspect in the expertise. Time and space both have their own branch in philosophy. The branch deals with the problems within epistemology, ontology and its own characters.

Read full story

Dramatic Monologue: Narration of a poem

Dramatic Monologue is a type of poetry that involves a single person Narrating a poem. The person cannot be the poet of the poem. In simple words, an individual who tells the story of a different person to the listener. The narrator demonstrates the tale with his psychology and characteristics.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy