Zeldin's message about crime in New York Governor's Race

Unlike other Republican Candidates, instead of slamming democrats for inflation, Lee Zeldin discussed crime.

Candidate of GOD (a Republican Party of the USA) for governor, Lee Zeldin has spent most of the year discussing against violent crimes, unprovoked attacks on the subways and shootings. Zeldin demonstrated the stories of robberies in trains, stabbings, people being thrown or dragged onto the tracks by strangers, and the incident of women in green leotards attacking two women on a train.

He stated,

"I'll tell you what: A lot of people are telling me that they’re keeping their head on a swivel more than ever before, outside a subway station in Queens days after a subway rider was pushed onto the tracks. “People are walking these streets in a way like they’re in a combat zone.”

People from republican are talking more about the crime rather than democrats and other topics. Information gathered from the recent debate from Georgia to Michigan and Wisconsin,

GOD members have been attacking democrats by saying they're paying less attention to crimes, and in New York these crime debates and messages are being a reason as the race between Zeldin, a four-term U.S. Congressmen, and Democratic GOV Kathy Hochul.

Democratic Strategist Jon Reinish stated,"New Yorkers in cities are very, very frustrated by several years of a visible and palpable spike in crime and erosion in quality of life, there are voters on the table who would normally be off the table."

