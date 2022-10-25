New York City, NY

An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.

Newsing the States

A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon.

Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey stated “A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family train operator and riders who witnessed the tragedy we will get the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYYpn_0iluPe4300
CBS New York

He further commented, the investigation is still in its "earliest stages." referring to the whole incident as a "terrible accident."

According to the officials, No criminality is suspected, and the man is not yet identified. The incident took place around 5 pm.

According to MTA officials, southbound no.1 trains were delayed while the agency was trying to understand the reason why a train’s emergency brakes were activated. The agency later announced that trains on 1,2,3,4 and 5 have been delayed from both directions as someone was struck in 59th street, Columbus circle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtvCr_0iluPe4300
Columbus Circle subway station, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.FOX 5

The police is still looking into the case and investing about the person and way the whole incident took place.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past several times. In June, a 20 years old woman fell on the tracks at the grand central subway station in Midtown. Also in the same month, a man got stuck between the tracks and died in a Brooklyn subway station.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nyc# nyc subway

Comments / 7

Published by

Based in New York City, We provide accurate information regarding the current events happening in the States.

New York, NY
26 followers

More from Newsing the States

New York City, NY

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.

Read full story
7 comments

Zeldin's message about crime in New York Governor's Race

Unlike other Republican Candidates, instead of slamming democrats for inflation, Lee Zeldin discussed crime. Candidate of GOD (a Republican Party of the USA) for governor, Lee Zeldin has spent most of the year discussing against violent crimes, unprovoked attacks on the subways and shootings. Zeldin demonstrated the stories of robberies in trains, stabbings, people being thrown or dragged onto the tracks by strangers, and the incident of women in green leotards attacking two women on a train.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.

At 9:11 am, October 24, Monday, St. Louis Police department received a 911 call regarding the presence of an active Gunman in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, Missouri. When officers arrived on the scene at 9:15 am, students were rushing out of the school, informing them that a shooter was inside with a “long gun”.

Read full story
Bristol, CT

Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.

A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Funeral of Alison Russo

She was a Hero, and She's still a Hero. Alison Russo was the first person to attend the first 9/11, and 25,000 911 calls for the New York City in her lifespan with EMS. The menace pierced her 20 times. When this happened, she was on the sidewalk near Astoria Station, where Alison used to work. The attack was unprovoked, and the man was a stranger.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Smoking out from Governors Island Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan.

In New York City, Dark Smoke, Billow and Flames were visible on the Saturday afternoon. The bright sky was barged by a Billow of thick Black Smoke in Lower Manhattan. The smoke was billowing up from the roof of the building.

Read full story

Philosophy of Time and Space

Space and Time both holds a different place in the world of philosophy. They both have their value and aspect in the expertise. Time and space both have their own branch in philosophy. The branch deals with the problems within epistemology, ontology and its own characters.

Read full story

Dramatic Monologue: Narration of a poem

Dramatic Monologue is a type of poetry that involves a single person Narrating a poem. The person cannot be the poet of the poem. In simple words, an individual who tells the story of a different person to the listener. The narrator demonstrates the tale with his psychology and characteristics.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy