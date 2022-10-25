An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.

A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon.

Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey stated “A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family train operator and riders who witnessed the tragedy we will get the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety.”

He further commented, the investigation is still in its "earliest stages." referring to the whole incident as a "terrible accident."

According to the officials, No criminality is suspected, and the man is not yet identified. The incident took place around 5 pm.

According to MTA officials, southbound no.1 trains were delayed while the agency was trying to understand the reason why a train’s emergency brakes were activated. The agency later announced that trains on 1,2,3,4 and 5 have been delayed from both directions as someone was struck in 59th street, Columbus circle.

The police is still looking into the case and investing about the person and way the whole incident took place.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past several times. In June, a 20 years old woman fell on the tracks at the grand central subway station in Midtown. Also in the same month, a man got stuck between the tracks and died in a Brooklyn subway station.