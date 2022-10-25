Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.

At 9:11 am, October 24, Monday, St. Louis Police department received a 911 call regarding the presence of an active Gunman in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, Missouri. When officers arrived on the scene at 9:15 am, students were rushing out of the school, informing them that a shooter was inside with a “long gun”.

The whole incident resulted in the tragic demise of two people, one 61-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, leaving the other seven victims fatally injured. All the surviving victims are now in a stable condition, Police Commissioner Sack told the reporters.

After arrival, It took the officers eight minutes to locate the suspect, At 9:25 The suspect was reported down and was later pronounced Dead at the hospital. Following that, the whole building was cleared by a thorough sweep performed by S.W.A.T and Bomb squad. - Police Commissioner Michael Sack shared with the reporters.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. AP Photo/Michael Phillis

Being identified as Orlando Harris (19 years old), the suspect graduated from the school last year and has no prior criminal history of any kind. - according to the Commissioner.

Seven security guards were present in the school at the time, each at an entry point of the locked building. One of the guards noticed the man was trying to get in at a locked door, but couldn’t. The guard notified school officials and ensured that police were contacted, Sack said.

However, It has not been disclosed how the accused managed to get inside eventually.

Further, commissioner Sack commented, “While on paper we might have nine victims, we have hundreds of others, Everyone who survived this is going to take home trauma.”

A 16-year-old student, Taniya Gholston said, “All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun, And I was trying to run, and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”

People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the incident. AP

Being shaken by this incident, at a news conference St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said,

“Our children shouldn’t have to experience this, They shouldn’t have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens. And unfortunately that happened today.”

The police department is still investigating the case and are working to determine the possible reasons that led to this unfortunate incident.