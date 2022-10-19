Bristol, CT

Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.

A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.

In response to a 911 Domestic Violence call believed to be made by Nicholas Brutcher, Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato visited a home in Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42 p.m.

According to the investigators, after their arrival on the scene, the officers spoke to Nathan Brutcher and ordered him to step outside the house with his hands visible.

According to the Authorities, as Nathan Brutcher stepped out, Gunfire erupted.

Attacking the officers from behind, Nicholas Brutcher fired over 80 rounds which resulted in the tragic demise of both Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy leaving Officer Iurato seriously wounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXR4E_0if2WYuZ00
Sgt. Dustin Demonte, left, and Officer Alex Hamzy, center, were killed. Officer Alec Iurato, right, was wounded.Connecticut State Police

Sustaining a gunshot wound on the leg, Officer Iurato made his way behind the department cruiser.

Getting a vantage point, from there he fired one shot that struck and terminated Nicholas Brutcher.

-According to a report from the Inspector General.

The Inspector General's Office has further stated that from the evidence collected so far, it is evident that Officer Iurato's use of deadly force was justified.

The agency stated that the 911 call appeared to be “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6LYP_0if2WYuZ00
Police investigating the crime scene.Jessica hill

The whole incident was recorded by all three officers' body cameras. But in order to respect the victims' privacy, only the video from officer Iurato's bodycam has been released by The General's Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Hey

