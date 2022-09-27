Temu: A Chinese eCommerce Giant Starts Changing Global Online Businesses

Photo by Lucas George Wendt

Pinduoduo is a company founded in 2015 and has developed well since then to become one of China’s e-commerce giants. However, it has always fallen behind its competitors in overseas expansion. Not to mention that Shopify, Shoplazza , and many DTC platforms allow people to sell products on their own websites.

The company has finally launched a US e-commerce site called Temu. This is the first international e-commerce site by Pinduoduo, which is said to be a game changer among its competitors. Let’s look at some of this site's features and see if it can live up to these claims.

An Overview of Temu

This US shopping site, Temu by Pinduoduo , went live on September 1st, making it the talk of the e-commerce business world. The target audience for this site is the United States. As a result, the website's mobile and PC app versions were released for Americans who prefer to shop online with their laptops. This site also confirmed the suspicions of Pinduoduo moving into international e-commerce, which was inspired by the success of the Chinese brand Shein. Temu also signifies Pinduoduo’s most significant global push ever since the Chinese economy has suffered an economic growth loss due to COVID-19.

The website features items from different categories, including women's and men’s clothing, jewelry and accessories, kids’ fashion, supplies, and more. Similar to the Chinese brand Shein, Temu creates an offer of free shipping for items over $49. However, its shipping fee for items below $49 stands at $2.99 per order, which is cheaper than Shein’s $3.99 per order. Also, since its target is in the US, delivery would take two weeks, as it gets most of its inventory from outside the United States.

According to information on the site, buyers will receive 20% off their first purchase and a 90-day free return policy afterward. Temu’s product list is still being updated as it’s just been launched, and sellers' applications are currently under review. However, this site's overall web page style and product image quality seem better than its Chinese version predecessor.

The Challenges of Temu in Moving into International Markets

Temu, as an e-commerce site, generally looks good and promising. However, for it to rank highly in the US, it may face some difficulties. Since it is new to the US market, it would first have to build a reputation as a brand. Without a reputation, customers won’t consider it a first choice or even a choice when they want to shop online.

Temu would also have difficulty surpassing Amazon due to its shipping time. This is a minus in its competition against Amazon, as customers who buy from the site would have to wait two weeks to receive their package. Amazon, on the other hand, offers same-day delivery or next-day delivery services.

This company also has advantages against its competitors, like most of their products are cheap, as items in their store range below $20. In addition, their partnerships with low-cost manufacturers in China also serve as an advantage to the company.

Conclusion

Temu stands a chance at changing e-businesses globally as it also considers low-income consumers by listing its products with discounts. The corporation adds agricultural products to its platforms as another way to set itself apart from rivals like Alibaba, Amazon, etc.

Although before reaching the top, this e-commerce site has a long way to go. With time, continuous adjustment, and the right strategies, it can become one of the highest-ranked e-commerce websites globally.

(Contributed by Oluwafemi Adedeji & Hermes Fang)